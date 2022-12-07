ELITONE BetterSleep™ Compression Socks Address Nocturia

Incontinence Innovators Provide Easy Solution to Frequent Overnight Wake-ups Which Affect 50 Million Americans

/EIN News/ -- MONROE, Conn., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the holidays, ELITONE® (https://elitone.com), a femtech medical device startup and innovator in the incontinence arena, is excited to offer BetterSleep™ compression socks, the first and only socks designed to address nocturia. The medical-grade compression socks, which are graduated to be tighter at the ankle and available to accommodate wide calves, can be worn during the day to prevent fluids from accumulating in legs, reducing the overproduction of urine at night, resulting in fewer overnight bathroom visits. At just $24.99 per pair, BetterSleep™ compression socks (https://elitone.com/compression-socks/) are cost-effective in the fight against frequent nighttime urination, and they also offer health benefits for anyone who is older, on their feet all day, pregnant or postpartum.



Daytime use of compression socks is widely recommended by clinicians and incontinence medical organizations as an effective treatment to manage nocturia. Nocturia is waking up more than once a night to urinate, which is one of the most bothersome and common of all urinary symptoms. One cause of nocturia is fluid accumulating in the legs during the day. When we lie down to sleep, this fluid re-enters the bloodstream and is processed by the kidneys, producing excess urine throughout the night.

“Waking up multiple times through the night to use the bathroom causes fatigue and sleepiness throughout the day, and can lead to cognitive impairment, mood changes, and more,” explained Gloria Kolb, CEO and CoFounder of ELITONE. “For older people, nocturia can be dangerous, increasing the risk of falls in the dark. We’re thrilled to offer medical-grade compression socks for people who want to be safe, comfortable and healthy. Plus, we have designed these socks to be good-looking and fun - a perfect gift.”

While BetterSleep™ compression socks can reduce nighttime wake-ups, they don’t address incontinence accidents. But the company’s primary incontinence innovation, ELITONE® (www.elitone.com), does for the one in three women with embarrassing urinary leaks. Pelvic floor muscles need regular exercise, but it can be hard to do this correctly and frequently enough to get desired results. ELITONE is the first non-intrusive pelvic floor treatment that delivers therapeutic stimulation and performs pelvic floor exercises for you, but longer and stronger than you can on your own. ELITONE’s patented external design maximizes comfort and efficacy, while being discreet and wearable while going about other activities, for the perfect stress incontinence pelvic floor therapy.

Elidah (https://elidah.com), maker of ELITONE, is a woman-owned medical device company based in Connecticut, USA. With ELITONE, we’re proud to offer a FDA-cleared wearable treatment to live Life Leak Free®. And with BetterSleep™ Compression Socks, we hope to give people an uninterrupted night’s sleep. Since 2014, Elidah has been working closely with medical professionals to deliver clinically effective solutions that help improve lives.

