Plum Named a “Hot Company to Watch” in 2023 by Nucleus Research

Revolutionary Talent Assessment’s Latest Recognition Rounds Out an Award-Winning Year

WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolutionary talent assessment platform Plum announced today that it has been named to the "2023 Nucleus Research Hot Companies to Watch" list. Plum was recognized by Nucleus for changing how employers view screening and assessment throughout the employee lifecycle, offering data-driven insights and predictions that cannot be surfaced through traditional methods, such as resumes.



Per Nucleus, the annual “Hot Companies to Watch” list features leaders in their respective spaces alongside newer market entrants, well-positioned to maintain high-performance levels in 2023 and beyond. To select the 12 honorees, analysts from Nucleus assessed each company’s ability to carry out strategic initiatives, with those included in the accompanying research note having moved toward driving value amid economic uncertainty.

Plum CEO Caitlin MacGregor shared, “As 2022 comes to a close and the world gets ready for 2023, we are excited to be recognized by Nucleus Research for bringing a new approach to talent processes as we continue to grow and partner with more companies. This is an increasingly critical moment for many talent teams, in need of solutions that drive value and impact, both pre- and post-hire.”

Earlier this year, Nucleus Research’s 2022 ROI Awards lauded Plum’s work with Scotiabank, having evaluated the solution’s impact on the banking and financial services company. Nucleus found that Plum provided key advantages around retiring the resume review process, improving diversity hiring efforts, increasing retention and promoting visibility into the long-term and future performance of employees. Plum received several other industry accolades in 2022, being selected as a Top HR Product of the Year by Human Resource Executive and, more recently, having won the 2022 TIARA Talent Tech Stars Award for Talent Tech Innovation.



MacGregor concluded, “Being named a Hot Company to Watch, along with the others we received this year, further validates that Plum is transforming the way HR and talent teams make decisions, from quantifying job fit and enhancing quality of hire to supporting employee development and retention. We are poised to do more great work in 2023.”

To learn more about Plum and schedule a demo, visit https://www.plum.io.

About Plum

Revolutionary talent assessment platform Plum is talent realized. With a universal design, Plum uses objective data to measure and match human potential to job needs, enhancing talent decisions across the employee lifecycle. Featuring unmatched scalability, Plum empowers organizations to quantify job fit, improve quality of hire, identify potential, provide personalized career insights and create high-performing teams from one platform. Plum has been named a Top HR Product of the Year by Human Resource Executive, won an HR Tech Award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory and secured High Performer status with G2. Visit www.plum.io to learn more.

