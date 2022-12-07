Global Oilfield Services Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Oilfield Services Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Oilfield Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Oilfield Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the oilfield services market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $179.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $225.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%. Increasing shale gas extraction is expected to propel the growth of the oilfield services market trends going forward.

The oilfield services market consists of sales of oilfield services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to extract and transport oil from oilfields. Oilfield services refer to service providers who work in the oil and gas industry. Services such as drilling and formation evaluation, well construction, and completion services are examples of these industries.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the oilfield services market. Major companies operating in the oilfield services global market is focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in July 2021, Saipem, an Italy-based company operating in oilfield services, launched SUISO, a technological solution for the production of green hydrogen, thus confirming its commitment to support its clients in the energy transition. This solution would combine various renewable energy sources such as floating wind, floating solar and marine energy in a single system to power, together or individually, electrolyzes installed on existing offshore platforms for the production of green hydrogen. The oxygen resulting from this process is used in various areas, such as aquaculture or seaweed production.

The oilfield services global market is segmented:

By Service Type: Subsea Services, Seismic Services, Drilling Services, Workover and Completion Services, Production Equipment, Processing and Separation Services, Other Service Types

By Type: Equipment Rental, Field Operation, Analytical and Consulting Services

By Application: Onshore, Offshore

By Geography: The oilfield services global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes GE, Halliburton Company, Weatherford International Plc, China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL), Basic Energy Services Inc, Superior Energy Services Inc, Transocean Ltd, National Oilwell Varco

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

