Fortified Salts Market Size to Hit $7.9 Billion by 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% (2023 - 2028)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging Applications of Fortified Salts for Iodine Deficiency And Iron Deficiency

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Fortified Salts Market size is estimated to reach $7.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2023-2028. The rising health risks owing to reduced utilization of iodine and iron are set to drive the Fortified Salts Market. The growing requirement for nutritious meals including double iodized salts is also set to propel the growth of the Fortified Salts Industry during the forecast period. Iodized salt is fortified to offer 100% of the iodine requirements of a human being. The application of fortified salt like double-fortified salts in meals in the hospitality & service sector is vital. Double-fortified salts constitute a type of table salt produced with added iron and iodine. In food processing, the application of fortified salts would be beneficial. Animal feed may include I-fortified feed for cattle breeding. If children and unborn infants have very less iodine, there can be issues with normal development involving brain damage and intellectual disability. As per World Health Organization (WHO), 1.88 billion people, involving 241 million school-age children, have inadequate dietary iodine consumption. There are initiatives wherein the state government has drawn out a close subsidy of Rs.25 crore annually for a period of two years, to permit double-fortified salt to be distributed economically at prices 30-60% cheaper than that of iodized salt sold by way of retail. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Fortified-Salts-Market-Research-514096

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific (Fortified Salts Market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2023-2028 owing to the surging requirement for nutritious food including double-fortified salts in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. The growth of the Fortified Salts Market is being driven by increasing cases of anemia brought about by iron deficiency. However, including iron in iodized salt may at times result in unfavorable alterations in the product, particularly discoloration, which is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Fortified Salts Market.

3. The Fortified Salts Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market would be provided in the Fortified Salts Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=514096

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Iodine segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2023-2028 owing to the increasing fortification of salt with iodine, termed salt ionization, to boost the consumption of iodine in different populations. The soaring inclination of customers towards a nutritious diet involving iodine and iron is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Household & Animal Feed segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2023-2028 due to the rising awareness regarding the advantages of Fortified Salts like double-fortified salts in households and the inclusion of I-fortified feed in animal feed for cattle breeding.

2. Asia-Pacific dominated the Fortified Salts market with a 42% share of the overall market in 2022. The growth of this region is due to the surging annual intake of fortified salts in India and China in the Asia-Pacific region. The growing population of the elderly, targeting to boost life expectancy, is further propelling the growth of the Fortified Salts Industry, thereby contributing to the Fortified Salts Industry Outlook, in the Asia-Pacific region.

3. Double-fortified salt (DFS) is a kind of table salt produced with additional iron and iodine. Dual fortification of salt with iodine and iron could be a sustainable approach to battle iodine and iron deficiencies. The Micronutrient Initiative has established DFS with encapsulated iron. An approximated average salt consumption of 10g per person per day of EFF-DFS would offer 100 percent of the daily iodine requirement and nearly 30 percent of the daily dietary iron requirement.

4. Iron deficiency is one of the most typical deficiencies in micronutrients, influencing greater than 2 billion individuals, around 30% of the global population. The soaring benefits of salt fortification are propelling the growth of the Fortified Salts Industry, thereby contributing to the Fortified Salts Industry Outlook during the forecast period 2023-2028.

5. While 38% of the salt is generated by small and medium-scale producers, they make up 94.2% of all salt producers. The soaring capital costs of blending equipment frequently make it hard for small-scale producers to produce double-fortified salts as per needed standards. As a result of greater input costs – both for input salt and the iron compound, double-fortified salts are costlier to produce than iodized salt. Therefore, they have a greater ex-factory price.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fortified Salts industry are -

1. AkzoNobel

2. Tata Chemicals Limited

3. Cargill Salt

4. Compass Minerals International, Inc

5. Ankur Salt

Click on the following link to buy the Fortified Salts Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=514096

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Industrial Salts Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Industrial-Salts-Market-Research-503608

B. Inorganic Salts Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15904/inorganic-salts-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062