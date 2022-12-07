Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Size Worth US$ 11.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 25.48%

Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Research Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Cognitive Assessment and Training Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the cognitive assessment and training industry?

The global cognitive assessment and training market size reached US$ 3.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 25.48% during 2022-2027.

What is a cognitive assessment and training?

For early detection of the indicators of mental impairment, cognitive evaluation and training solutions are used. These instruments are mostly used to carry out a formal evaluation of the patient's psychological functioning and rate of information processing. Neural conditions, advanced age, and exposure to drugs or treatments can all contribute to cognitive deficits. The solutions incorporate different tools for data analysis, assessment, and control that help with managing athletes, brain training, and spotting dementia in people early. Clinical trials, corporate training, research, brain activity monitoring, and diagnostics all involve cognitive assessment and training.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What are the major market drivers in the cognitive assessment and training market?

One of the main drivers propelling the cognitive assessment and training market is the growing geriatric population as well as people's growing awareness of the need of maintaining brain health. In addition, the rising incidence of dementia is encouraging the use of these solutions since they make dementia diagnosis and treatment more accurate and simple, which is fueling the market's expansion.

The global market is also being stimulated by the rising demand for cognitive assessment and training to identify learning disabilities and difficulties, such as dyslexia and dyscalculia in children. In addition, a number of technological developments in the healthcare industry and the use of mobile-based IT systems are important growth-promoting factors. Additionally, as these tools offer automated scoring, the demand for them is increasing.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Assessment Type:

Pen- and Paper-Based Assessment

Hosted Assessment

Biometrics Assessment

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Assessment

Data Management

Project Management

Data Analysis and Reporting

Others

Services

Training and Support

Consulting

Breakup by Application:

Clinical Trials

Classroom Learning

Corporate Learning

Brain Training

Research

Others

Breakup by End-User Sector:

Education

Healthcare

Corporate

Sports

Defense

Others

By Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

List of Major Key Players:

CRF Bracket

Brain Resource Ltd

Cambridge Cognition Ltd

Cognifit

Cogstate Ltd

ERT Clinical

ImPACT Applications Inc

MedAvante-ProPhase Inc

Pearson Education

Prophase LLC

Quest Diagnostics Inc

