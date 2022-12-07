Calcium Carbonate Market Expected to Rise at 5.07% CAGR during 2022-2027

Calcium Carbonate Market Research Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Calcium Carbonate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the calcium carbonate industry?

The global calcium carbonate market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.07% during 2022-2027.

What is a calcium carbonate?

Calcium carbonate is a crystalline, tasteless, colorless, and odorless carbonic salt of calcium. It is obtained from limestone rocks by mining and quarrying procedures and can be manufactured commercially through the decomposition and re-carbonization of carbon dioxide. Calcium carbonate is frequently found in precipitates and grounded forms, and it is widely used as a whitening agent, mineral filler, and alkalizing agent as well as in the production of plastics, paints, papers, rubber, and adhesives. Additionally, this substance is utilized in pharmaceutical products as a calcium component to enhance bone health and as an antacid to lessen heartburn, acid indigestion, and other digestive issues.

What are the major market drivers in the calcium carbonate market?

One of the main factors propelling the calcium carbonate market is the growing use of the product in paper mills as a filler material in alkaline papermaking processes due to its advantageous high brightness and light scattering properties and as a replacement for wood pulp, additives and minerals, premium-quality paper, and paperboard. In addition, the increasing demand for this chemical in the manufacture of lightweight car components and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) packaging is fueling market expansion. Additionally, calcium carbonate is used to make products for personal hygiene as well as an extender and filler for paints, which is also boosting the global market. In addition, a number of innovations—such as the creation of nanomaterials with biodegradable and biocompatible properties—are serving as important growth-promoting elements. Additionally, the

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)

Breakup by Application:

Paper

Paints and Coatings

Plastics

Adhesives and Sealants

Others

By Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

List of Major Key Players:

Blue Mountain Minerals

Carmeuse (Carmeuse Lime Inc.)

GCCP Resources

GLC Minerals LLC (Hurlbut Holdings Inc.)

Greer Limestone Company

Gulshan Polyols Ltd

Imerys (Belgian Securities B.V.)

M. Huber Corporation

LafargeHolcim

Minerals Technologies Inc

Mississippi Lime Company

Omya AG

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (Inberdon Enterprises Ltd.)

