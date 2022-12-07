Dairy Testing Market Reach US$ 11.3 Bn by 2030 at 8.30% CAGR

The Dairy Testing Market is expected to hit US$ 11.3 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dairy Testing Market crossed US$ 5.9 billion mark in 2022 and is expected to hit US$ 11.3 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period.

The report includes an executive summary, regional economic outlook, and summary sections which provide a consistent analysis of the Dairy Testing Market 2022 - 2030. in addition, the report within the market overview section outlines PLC analysis and PESTLE analysis to provide a thorough analysis of the market. The overview section details Porter's 5 forces analysis that helps to reveal a possible situation of the market by revealing a competitive situation with respect to the Dairy Testing Market.

The Dairy Testing market following are the manufacturers cover –

• SGS

• Bureau Veritas

• Eurofins

• Intertek

• TÜV SÜD

Rising adoption of packaged dairy products among the urban population is one of the major factors accelerating the market growth:

There are two types of technologies for dairy testing, traditional and rapid. Rapid technology offers low turnaround time, higher accuracy and sensitivity, and the capacity to test a wide range of contaminants as compared to traditional technology; this is driving the global market for rapid technology. Moreover, rapid technologies are replacing traditional technology, as they are newer, faster, accurate, reliable, and cost effective.

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

Product Type:

• Milk & Milk Powder

• Cheese

• Butter and Spreads

• Infant Foods

• Ice Cream and Desserts

• Yoghurt

• Others

Testing Type:

• Safety Testing

• Quality Analysis

Technology:

• Traditional

• Rapid

Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• South & Central America

• Middle East & Africa

The leading players of the Dairy Testing industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered during this report. Key market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among Dairy Testing players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics presented in this report are an accurate and helpful guide to shaping your business growth.

This analysis report also presents practical and practical case studies to help you get a clearer understanding of the subject. This analysis report has been prepared through industry analysis techniques and presented in a professional manner by including effective information graphics whenever necessary. It helps ensure business stability and rapid development to achieve notable remarks within the Dairy Testing market.

Recent strategic developments in dairy testing market

The dairy testing market has undergone several significant developments, and a few of these have been mentioned below:

• In September 2021, Bureau veritas acquired AET, which specializes in laboratory testing, product development and sustainability testing. The aim of the acquisition was to increase BV’s global network and client portfolio.

• In January 2021, SGS completed the acquisition of Synlab in December 2020. Synlab is a leading European Environmental, Food Testing and Tribology Service Company.

• In October 2021, SGS developed a rapid PCR method to test salmonella in various foods. This technique delivers results faster than the traditional method that takes around five days. The test is iso accredited and has been introduced at SGS-Laagrima laboratory in Morocco.

• In January 2021, Eurofins Clinical Testing US Holding, Inc, a subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific, acquired DNA Diagnostic Center, a genetic testing laboratory that caters to the fertility, lifestyle, veterinary, and forensic areas. The acquisition will help Eurofins to enter the DNA testing market.

Table of Contents: Dairy Testing Market 2022 - 2030

Chapter 1: Overview of Dairy Testing

Chapter 2: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5: Market driving correlational analysis

Chapter 6: Market competition status by major makers

Chapter 7: Major manufacturer’s introduction and market data

Chapter 8: Upstream and downstream market analysis

Chapter 9: Cost and gross margin analysis

Chapter 10: Marketing status analysis

Chapter 11: Market report conclusion

Chapter 12: Research methodology and reference

Note: This report may be customized to suit your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team so you can get a report tailored to your needs.

