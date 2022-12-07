Cross-Laminated Timber Market Size, Industry Overview, Trends, Latest Insights, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

The Cross-Laminated Timber Market is expected to reach 4,241,413 Cubic metres by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.17% during 2023-2028.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled“𝗖𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀-𝗟𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴”, the global cross-laminated timber market size reached 2,105,690 Cubic Metres in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 4,241,413 Cubic Metres by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.17% during 2023-2028.

Cross-laminated timber (CLT), or XLam, is a pre-assembled, engineered wood product that is frequently used as a suitable alternative to concrete, masonry, and steel materials. It is made by stacking, adjoining, and bonding multilayers of structural composite or solid-sawn wood. These layers are arranged in a cross-oriented form with glue to offer dimensional stability and improve stiffness and dimensional stability. CLT is reliable, easily installable, corrosion-resistant, and offers high load-carrying capacity with enhanced thermal and acoustic insulation qualities. As a result, CLT is extensively employed as load-bearing components and in building frames for the construction of floors, roofs, and walls of residential and commercial complexes.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗯𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cross-laminated-timber-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀-𝗟𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

The escalating environmental consciousness and the implementation of green initiatives by governments of various countries to encourage the employment of a number of sustainable building resources, such as CLT, to minimize carbon emissions are primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising need for cost-effective construction materials has facilitated the widespread adoption of CLT over concrete and steel in diverse infrastructural projects, which is favoring the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating environmental concerns have encouraged governments to promote the uptake of diverse, sustainable building materials, which is favoring the market growth. Owing to such green initiatives, manufacturers are engineering eco-friendly cross-laminated timber to reduce carbon emissions. Moreover, the widespread incorporation of bamboo and softwood as substitute raw materials for producing create CLT with improved product performance is positively stimulating the market growth. Besides this, rapid urbanization, rising demand for green buildings, and significant technological advancements in the production processes to manufacture high-quality CLT with soundproofing properties are supporting the market growth.

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗡𝗼𝘄: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=602&method=1

𝗖𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀-𝗟𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The competitive landscape of the cross-laminated timber market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• Stora Enso

• KLH

• Binderholz

• Mayr Melnhof

• Hasslacher

• XLam Limited

• Sterling Lumber

• Shilliger Holz AG

• Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG

• Structurlam

• SmartLam

• Meiken Lamwood Corp.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

The report has segmented the cross laminated timber market on the basis of application, product type, element type, raw material type, bonding method, panel layers, adhesive type, press type, storey class, application type and region.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

• Residential

• Educational Institutes

• Government/Public Buildings

• Commercial Spaces

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:

• Custom CLT

• Blank CLT

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:

• Wall Panels

• Flooring Panels

• Roofing Slabs

• Others

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗮𝘄 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:

• Spruce

• Pine

• Fir

• Others

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗕𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗱:

• Adhesively Bonded

• Mechanically Fastened

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗲𝗹 𝗟𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

• 3-Ply

• 5-Ply

• 7-Ply

• Others

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗱𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:

• PUR (Polyurethane)

• PRF (Phenol Resorcinol Formaldehyde)

• MUF (Melamine-Urea-Formaldehyde)

• Others

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:

• Hydraulic Press

• Vacuum Press

• Pneumatic Press

• Others

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀:

• Low-Rise Buildings (1-4 Storeys)

• Mid-Rise Buildings (5-10 Storeys)

• High-Rise Buildings (More than 10 Storeys)

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:

• Structural Applications

• Non-Structural Applications

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

𝗔𝘀𝗸 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝟭𝟬% 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=602&flag=C

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.