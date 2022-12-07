With Around 29% CAGR, Thin-Film Battery Market to Hit US$ 1,917.5 Million 2022-2027

Thin-Film Battery Market Outlook

Global thin-film battery market driven by growing demand for smart connected devices

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Thin-Film Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

A Closer Look at the Global Thin-Film Battery Market Size

Year considered to estimate the market size:

• Base year of the analysis: 2021

• Historical period: 2016-2021

• Forecast period: 2022-2027

The global thin-film battery market size reached US$ 463.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,917.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 28.99% during 2022-2027. Thin-film battery refers to a form of solid-state battery that is designed with both solid electrodes and a solid electrolyte. In terms of technology, it can be segmented into thin-film lithium, thin-film lithium polymer, zinc-based thin-film, etc. These thin-film battery models consist of cathode and anode and have a layered electrode material that improves the overall performance of the battery and enhances its ability to function in several ranges. They are cost-effective, leave smaller footprints, have a high energy density, and are lightweight. As a result, thin film battery variants are extensively utilized in smart cards, wireless sensor network systems, medical applications, smart wearables, portable electronics, etc.

The competitive landscape of the thin-film battery market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

List of Thin-Film Battery Market Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

• Blue Spark Technologies

• BrightVolt

• Enfucell Oy

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• Cymbet Corporation

• Imprint Energy

• Ilika PLC, LG Chem, Ltd

• Paper Battery Company

• Jenax Inc.

Thin-Film Battery Market Current Trends & Future Predictions

The elevating adoption of wireless sensors across the globe, owing to the technological advancements in Internet of Things (IoT) integrated devices, is primarily driving the thin-film battery market. Besides this, the escalating usage of smartwatches and fitness bands is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the expanding utilization of smart cards and e-cards across the transportation and government sectors is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the emerging trend of miniaturizing mobile phones, tablets, watches, laptops, etc., and the development of compact medical devices are expected to propel the thin-film battery market over the forecasted period.

Thin-Film Battery Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Key Market Segmentation of the Thin-Film Battery Industry:

The report has segmented the thin-film battery market on the basis of technology, battery type, voltage type, application and region.

Based on Technology:

• Thin-Film Lithium

• Thin-Film Lithium Polymer

• Zinc-Based Thin-Film

• Others

Based on Battery Type:

• Rechargeable

• Disposable

Based on Voltage Type:

• Below 1.5V

• 5V to 3V

• Above 3V

Based on Application:

• Smart Cards and RFID

• Medical Applications

• Smart Wearables

• Wireless Sensor Network Systems

• Portable Electronics

• Others

Geographical Analysis:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

