Automotive Gas Cylinder Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2028

Douglas Insights

Major players covered into report are 3M, CleanNG, CNG Cylinders Internationa, Cobham, Faber Industrie, Luxfer Gas Cylinders, Quantum Fuel Systems LLC.

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Gas Cylinder Market Size Analysis:



The global automotive gas cylinder market is expected to grow from USD xx million in 2020 to USD xx million by 2028, at a CAGR of xx%.

Essentially, gas cylinders are pressure vessels used to store various gases under the desired pressure conditions. Depending on their application, gas cylinders vary in size, weight, and shape. In the automotive industry, natural gas (CNG) and hydrogen are stored in gas cylinders for use as fuel.

Historically, the heaviness of gas cylinders and safety concerns in the event of an accident constituted one of the greatest obstacles. In recent years, innovation and the rise of new technology have led to the creation of new composite materials like carbon fiber, glass fiber, etc., which have helped overcome these problems.

Governments from around the world are intensely focused on reducing the emission of greenhouse gases from automobiles, which is one of the most significant contributors to the haphazard rise of global air pollution. Due to the fact that CNG vehicles emit fewer greenhouse gases than vehicles powered by other fossil fuels, their demand is expected to increase at a robust CAGR over the coming years.

In addition, the use of hydrogen as an alternative fuel for automobiles has already begun, and demand is projected to increase at an unprecedented rate over the next decade. Because of these changes, the auto industry is expected to need more gas cylinders at a very fast CAGR between 2016 and 2028.

Depending on the material employed in their construction, automotive gas cylinders can add considerable weight to vehicles. The increased weight of automotive gas cylinders can reduce the vehicle's speed and fuel economy. Key players are involved in reducing the weight of cylinders to comply with government regulations and improving the fuel efficiency of vehicles.

Key Players: 3M, CleanNG, CNG Cylinders International, Cobham, Faber Industrie, Luxfer Gas Cylinders, Quantum Fuel Systems LLC, Beijing China Tank Industry Co. Ltd., Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd., and MCS Technologies GmbH



Compare and choose your best-fitting market report here: https://douglasinsights.com/automotive-gas-cylinder-market



COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the automotive gas cylinder market. The demand for automotive gas cylinders has declined due to the decrease in vehicle production and sales. The lockdown imposed by various governments across the globe has led to the halting of production activities in the automotive sector, which has adversely affected the market for automotive gas cylinders. Also, the market isn't likely to grow much in the near future because of how uncertain the economy is.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the automotive gas cylinder market. It includes an assessment of the global market scenario before and after the outbreak of COVID-19. The report also gives a detailed regional analysis of how COVID-19 has affected different parts of the world.



Report Coverage:

The automotive gas cylinder market report covers the following topics:

1. Report Coverage

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Sizing

5. Five Forces Analysis

6. Market Segmentation by Product Type

7. Market Segmentation by Application

8. Geographical Landscape

9. Key Leading Countries

10. Market Drivers

11. Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Gas Cylinder Market

12. challenges and risks involved in the automotive gas cylinder market

13 competitive situations in the automotive gas cylinder market



This report also talks about the major players in the automotive gas cylinder market, what kinds of products they sell, where these products are used, and in what parts of the world they operate.



The following segments are covered in the report:

Segment by Type

• CNG Cylinder

• Hydrogen Cylinder



Segment by Application

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle



Personalization or specific data? Contact us at https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us.



This report provides answers to the following key questions:

• COVID-19 impact analysis on the global automotive gas cylinder market industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the automotive gas cylinder market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the automotive gas cylinder market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the automotive gas cylinder market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa?

This report's unique data points include:

• Statistics on the Automotive Gas Cylinder Market and Spending Worldwide

• Recent trends in the use of the automotive gas cylinder market across industries in different parts of the world

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



Table of Content:

1 Automotive Gas Cylinder Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Gas Cylinder

1.2 Automotive Gas Cylinder Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Gas Cylinder Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 CNG Cylinder

1.2.3 Hydrogen Cylinder

1.3 Automotive Gas Cylinder Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Gas Cylinder Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automotive Gas Cylinder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Gas Cylinder Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automotive Gas Cylinder Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Automotive Gas Cylinder Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Automotive Gas Cylinder Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Automotive Gas Cylinder Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Automotive Gas Cylinder Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South Korea Automotive Gas Cylinder Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.7 India Automotive Gas Cylinder Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Gas Cylinder Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Automotive Gas Cylinder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Automotive Gas Cylinder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Gas Cylinder Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Gas Cylinder Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Gas Cylinder Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Gas Cylinder Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Gas Cylinder Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of Automotive Gas Cylinder Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Automotive Gas Cylinder Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Automotive Gas Cylinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Automotive Gas Cylinder Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Gas Cylinder Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Gas Cylinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Automotive Gas Cylinder Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Gas Cylinder Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Gas Cylinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Automotive Gas Cylinder Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Gas Cylinder Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Automotive Gas Cylinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Automotive Gas Cylinder Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Gas Cylinder Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Gas Cylinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.8 South Korea Automotive Gas Cylinder Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Gas Cylinder Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Gas Cylinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.9 India Automotive Gas Cylinder Production

3.9.1 India Automotive Gas Cylinder Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.9.2 India Automotive Gas Cylinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Automotive Gas Cylinder Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automotive Gas Cylinder Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automotive Gas Cylinder Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Gas Cylinder Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Gas Cylinder Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Gas Cylinder Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Gas Cylinder Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Gas Cylinder Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Gas Cylinder Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Automotive Gas Cylinder Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Automotive Gas Cylinder Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Gas Cylinder Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Automotive Gas Cylinder Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Automotive Gas Cylinder Price by Application (2017-2022)

………….. ToC Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.



Access the complete market research report here - https://douglasinsights.com/automotive-gas-cylinder-market



Set a budget for a custom project and see offers from publishers all over the world- https://douglasinsights.com/projects



About Douglas Insights-

Douglas insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.