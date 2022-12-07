Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Douglas Insights

Major players covered into report are Huf Group, Johnson Electric, ZF, Spark Minda, Valeo, Strattec Security, Tokai Rika, U-Shin Ltd

Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Market Size Analysis:



A steering wheel lock for automobiles is a metal bar with a plastic coating that prevents the steering wheel from turning. The automotive steering wheel lock system was designed to prevent car theft and incorporates safety features to keep the vehicle secure.

The automotive steering wheel lock is either an enclosed lock that encases the steering wheel in a hardened steel shell or a wheel-to-pedal lock. Additionally, steering wheel lock manufacturers have introduced an advanced vehicle security system that can be locked and unlocked using RFID or a thumbprint.

Some companies have also made steering wheel locks with advanced features, like the ability to take a picture of anyone who gets into a car and send it to the owner.

Since electronic units are more technologically advanced than mechanical ones, their use in cars is likely to increase demand for locking devices that are powered by electricity.

The growth of the automotive steering wheel lock market is driven by the fact that electronic auto parts and components offer advanced features like flexibility, theft security, efficiency, functionality, and less space use.

Moreover, rising vehicle production is anticipated to boost demand for automotive steering wheel locks over the forecast period.

However, the emergence of fully autonomous vehicles and driverless smart cars, which do not require steering wheel locks, could restrain the market for automotive steering wheel locks to some extent. A major disadvantage of the steering wheel lock is its size, which makes it difficult to store.

In spite of this, the automotive steering wheel lock market is anticipated to have a prosperous future in terms of sales during the forecast period as consumer awareness of vehicle safety grows.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the automotive steering wheel lock market. The demand for steering wheel locks has increased significantly as people are looking for ways to secure their vehicles from theft. However, the production of steering wheel locks has been affected by the lockdown imposed in many countries. This has led to a shortage of steering wheel locks on the market and an increase in prices.



Report Coverage:

The automotive steering wheel lock market report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive steering wheel lock market for 2019-2028. The research report on automotive steering wheel lock market includes a detailed segmentation by product, application, end-use industry, and geography.

The global automotive steering wheel lock market is expected to register a CAGR of **% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2028. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, trends, and ecosystem players of the global automotive steering wheel lock market. The study analyzes key growth strategies adopted by leading players operating in the market.

This automotive steering wheel lock market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the key drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, trends, and ecosystem players of the global automotive steering wheel lock market. The study segments the global automotive steering wheel lock market by product type (manual locks and electronic locks), application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), end-use industry (OEMs and aftermarket), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa [MEA]), as well as South Americacks and electronic locks), application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), end-use industry (OEMs and aftermarket), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa [MEA]), as well as South America. It analyzes each segment of the global automotive steering wheel lock market in detail from 2019 to 2028.



The following segments are covered in the report:

Segment by Type

• T-Lock

• Top Hook Security Lock

• Baseball Lock

• Other

Segment by Application

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle



This report provides answers to the following key questions:

• COVID 19 impact analysis on the global automotive steering wheel lock market industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the automotive steering wheel lock market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the automotive steering wheel lock market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the automotive steering wheel lock market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

This report's unique data points include:

• Statistics on the Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Market and Spending Worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of the automotive steering wheel lock market across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



Table of Content:

1 Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Steering Wheel Lock

1.2 Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Seed Oil Filled

1.2.3 Mineral Oil Filled

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Price by Application (2017-2022)

………….. ToC Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

