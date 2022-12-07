Sprouts Farmers Market Hosts National Hiring Events

Grocery Chain Looks to Grow its Workforce

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, announced it will host a national hiring event on Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10 all retail locations*. Sprouts has stores in 23 states with close to 400 locations.



Sprouts’ healthy approach to grocery shopping means potential team members should share a passion for the fresh, natural and organic products offered throughout the store. Those interested in positions will have the opportunity to walk-in and apply. On-site interviews will be conducted both days from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Or text “Sprouts” to 98199 to schedule an interview.

Interested candidates should visit the Sprouts Career Portal at sprouts.com/careers/ to learn more details.

Employment opportunities include:

Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Vitamins and Body Care, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery and more)

Cashiers

Courtesy Clerks

Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator

Sprouts offers competitive pay, team member discounts, a fun and rewarding culture, and numerous career advancement opportunities. To learn more about open positions and team member benefits, or to apply, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.

Sprouts welcomes shoppers with a farmer’s market experience and open layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store. Innovative, seasonal and attribute-driven products such as organic, plant-based, keto, paleo and more offer a treasure hunt shopping experience amid Sprouts’ healthy assortment.

For a list of stores by region, visit sprouts.com/stores.

*all Sprouts locations excluding Yuma, AZ.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. This year Sprouts celebrates its 20th anniversary. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com .

Contact: Claire Natale

Phone: 202.294.5999

Email: claire@evolveprandmarketing.com