6 Prevailing Worker Archetypes Uncovered by Analysis of State and Work Career Success Study

Newly published research from Connie Steele outlines the 6 faces of the American workforce, along with their motivators and desires

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research around the American workforce provides a detailed look at the 6 prevailing archetypes based on where they feel they are in their work and career. These findings highlight who is struggling, who is succeeding, and what they value, and they are outlined in the 2022 State of Work and Career Success brief named What Workers Want: The 6 Faces of the American Worker .



The segmentation analysis uncovered the following six worker profiles:

Entrepreneurial Planners (39% of the workforce) are successful, forward-thinking workers who strive to get the most out of their careers. They are strong at career planning activities but they also expect their employers to prepare them for career growth. Entrepreneurship is a goal for many of them.

Career Pivoters (18% of the workforce) are less satisfied workers who are actively searching for a career that has meaning for them. They are unhappy with their work culture and struggling to get promoted to the job they want.

Highly Skilled & Collaborative (13% of the workforce) workers are ambitious and goal-oriented, with a drive for learning and working together. They are eager to advance and prioritize skill development both in and outside of their job.

Social Impact Communicators (13% of the workforce) are driven by their personal values and strive to create an impact in their work and career. They’ve been more successful with using their technical skills to perform meaningful work.

Flexible Contributors (9% of the workforce) are independent thinkers with a desire for meaningful work. They value flexibility when it comes to working when and where they want.

Lost and Struggling (8% of the workforce) are dispirited workers who feel stuck and need more experience and company support. They’ve been unsuccessful at mapping out their career plan given their lack of support from a career sponsor or mentor that advocates for them.

The study was produced by Connie Steele, Principal of Flywheel Associates, in partnership with Rockbridge Associates.

“Now more than ever, it’s imperative for companies to understand the voice of the workforce just like they do for their customers,” Connie said. “As current and potential customers aren’t all the same, neither is talent. What motivates and moves them will inevitably be different based on who they are, what they believe, and where they want to be. Garnering that fundamental understanding will help foster a stronger relationship in the end between employers and the people who work for them.”

Findings from the study provides insights to help business leaders and HR professionals work towards bridging the employee experience gap that commonly exists. With people being a company’s greatest asset, learning how their work and career perspectives and goals relate to employee engagement and retention can ultimately guide the development of programs, processes and environments that optimize worker and company performance.

About the State of Work & Career Success Study

The State of Work and Career Success study is an annual study that provides findings on what the U.S. workforce wants and needs out of their professional life, as well as the drivers of success. The study dives into the relationship between professional success and personal success to help workers and companies alike gain a clear picture of how to reach a fulfilling life that integrates the personal and professional. The study was conducted by surveying more than 1000 workers aged 18-64 in a range of industries from Nov. 30-Dec. 13, 2021. The latest study builds on the research conducted for the first annual State of Work and Career Success study. You can learn more about the 2022 study and download the summary report here .

About the Research Brief Methodology

The data for this research brief was conducted by performing a segmentation analysis of the 1,007 survey respondents with the goal of classifying American workers into groups with distinctive attitudes and beliefs about their career and activities they are doing beyond those provided on the job. The analysis included factor and cluster analysis to identify groups of workers who think similarly about their career, as not all workers have the same mindset simply because of their demographics, such as age or gender.

About Connie Steele

Connie Steele is a human-centered future of work strategist who helps individuals and corporations get unstuck in today’s society, showing them how to confidently move forward in accomplishing their goals. She’s the author of the book Building the Business of You: A System to Align Passion and Growth Potential through Your Own Career Mashup and the host of the Strategic Momentum podcast . Her writing or interviews have appeared in Forbes, Thrive Global, Authority Magazine, and many more. You can learn more about Connie’s work at www.ConnieWSteele.com .

About Rockbridge Associates

Rockbridge Associates is an innovative market research firm that offers a suite of proven solutions designed to discover insights that drive business outcomes.

