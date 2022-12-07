Coding & Marking Market Share Worth US$9.3 Billion by 2028 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Benefits of Thermal Inkjet Printers Coding & Marking Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Coding & Marking Market size is estimated to reach $9.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2023-2028. The average continuous inkjet printer may apply codes to products moving at 1,000 feet per minute while thermal inkjet printers are typically restricted to about 300 feet per minute. Continuous inkjet printers release ink to print directly on a target and are therefore used to print on resins, metals and glasses. A laser printer utilizes a focused beam of light to transmit text and images onto paper. Thermal transfer overprinting (TTO) is a printing procedure that provides an alternative to hot stampers and additional conventional analog printing techniques. Inkjet bottle coders developed by LINX include continuous inkjet printers like Linx10 which can print up to 3 lines of text including symbols and numbers in excellent print quality. The growing application of continuous inkjet printers for printing on metals, resins and glasses is set to drive the Coding & Marking Market. The surging application of bottle coding is set to propel the growth of the Coding & Marking Industry during the forecast period 2023-2028. This represents the Coding & Marking Industry Outlook The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific (Coding & Marking market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2023-2028 owing to the increasing growth of the packaging industry involving continuous inkjet printers in the Asia-Pacific region, especially India.

2. The growth of the Coding & Marking Market is being driven by the surging application of continuous inkjet printers in the food, medicine and cosmetics industries.

3. However, the soaring price of Coding and Marking devices is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Coding & Marking Market.

Coding & Marking Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market would be provided in the Coding & Marking Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2023-2028 owing to their capability to provide a cost-effective alternative for printing at quick speeds and enhanced quality.

2. The soaring adoption of high-quality codes and marks to effectively print information on food products is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2023-2028 due to the growing application of Coding and Marking equipment in the packaging of products like liquid and ointments in bottles.

3. Asia-Pacific (Coding & Marking Market) dominated the Coding & Marking market with a 35% share of the overall market in 2022. The growth of this region is driven by the soaring requirements for coding and marking systems in the Asia-Pacific region.

4. This makes it effortless to serve numerous production lines or to code every line item from numerous sides concurrently. The growing benefits of thermal inkjet printers are therefore fueling the growth of the Coding & Marking Market during the forecast period 2023-2028.

5. Thermal transfer printing utilizes a minimal quantity of ribbon by ensuring a 0.5 mm gap between every print. The vital significance of thermal transfer overprinting is therefore driving the growth of the Coding & Marking Industry, thereby contributing to the Coding & Marking Industry Outlook during the forecast period 2023-2028.

6. Videojet has developed a UV laser marking machine where the UV laser utilizes 0.355um wavelength to mark substrates. Laser printers are highly priced in comparison with inkjet printers. One needs more money to purchase color laser printers. The cost of toners is also soaring. Laser printers tend to consume greater power.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Coding & Marking industry are -

1. Danaher Corporation

2. Dover Corporation

3. Leibinger Group

4. Hitachi Industrial Equipment & Solutions America, LLC

5. Diagraph an ITW Company

