Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,854 in the last 365 days.

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Announces December 2022 Cash Distribution

VANCOUVER, B.C, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (the Fund) TRADING SYMBOL: AW today declared a cash distribution of 16.0 cents per trust unit for the period November 1 to November 30, 2022.  The distribution will be paid to unitholders of record at the close of business December 15, 2022 and will be payable on December 30, 2022.  This distribution will be taxed as a non-eligible dividend, as the source of funds to pay the distribution is a dividend from A&W Trade Marks Inc. ("Trade Marks").

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. ("Food Services") will also receive a similar dividend from Trade Marks on its investment in Trade Marks.

Launched on February 15, 2002, the Fund, through its investment in Trade Marks, is entitled to receive royalties from Food Services in the amount of 3% of the sales of the 1,015 A&W restaurants in the Royalty Pool. Cash distributions are paid monthly. A&W is the second largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain in Canada. Operating coast-to-coast, A&W restaurants feature famous trade-marked menu items such as The Burger Family®, Chubby Chicken® and A&W Root Beer®.

SOURCE A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/07/c6835.html

You just read:

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Announces December 2022 Cash Distribution

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.