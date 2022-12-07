Home Security and Business Security Company, Alert 360, Named "Great Companies to Work For"

Local security company earns multiple awards for positive workplace

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the third year in a row, Oklahoma-based Alert 360 business and home security company has been selected as one of the "Great Companies to Work For" by Oklahoma Magazine. The security alarm company offers local installation and service for security and home automation systems across the U.S., backed by its alarm monitoring center in Tulsa, Okla. This recognition follows multiple awards for the Tulsa security systems company, which employs approximately 330 team members in Oklahoma and over 1,000 nationwide.

Oklahoma Magazine states, "Pinpointing what makes a business 'great' can be challenging. Is it the atmosphere? The leadership? The fulfilling work? Benefits, vacation time, supportive co-workers, flexibility? In truth, a company worth working for likely has all of those and more. Oklahoma Magazine's Great Companies to Work For feature gives readers a peek behind the curtain at numerous successful enterprises. From healthcare systems to higher education institutions, law firms, manufacturing plants, and tech behemoths, the State of Oklahoma abound with businesses that positively impact the state and the lives of loyal employees." Home security systems company, Alert 360, is one of those businesses.

Founded nearly 50 years ago in Tulsa, the company provides home and business security consulting, installation, service, and alarm monitoring of home security systems, business security systems, and smart home automation systems, including mobile app access. Founded as a small installation and alarm monitoring company, Alert 360 has transformed into one of the nation's largest home security providers. In the past two years alone, the company launched multiple new products and services, including live and remote video monitoring of homes and businesses. Earlier this year, Alert 360 combined with My Alarm Center to expand its service territory and team across the country.

A multiple, award-winning home security company, Alert 360 also has earned Five Diamond Monitoring Center designation from The Monitoring Association. This designation recognizes excellence in alarm monitoring for security systems and home automation devices. In Oklahoma, Alert 360 also has been voted a "Best Home Security Provider." In addition, for the past six years, as a Tulsa home security company, Alert 360 has been selected as one of the "Best Places to Work in Oklahoma" by The Journal Record. The Journal Record teams with the Best Companies Group to create the annual "Best Places to Work" awards and recognize companies that excel in creating quality workplaces. "Best Places to Work" award winners are selected based on employee interviews, an anonymous employee engagement and satisfaction survey, workplace policies, practices, and demographics.

Alert 360 operates offices across the country. In Oklahoma, Alert 360's largest employee group is at their corporate offices located in the Cityplex Towers in Tulsa. From the Alert 360 alarm monitoring and customer care center in Tulsa, the company monitors homes and businesses in 26 states and supports the company's network of branches from coast to coast. According to Glassdoor, as a local Tulsa and Oklahoma workplace, Alert 360 offers multiple benefits to both part-time and full-time team members.

"As a long-time, Oklahoma-based security company, we are proud to offer a progressive workplace and award-winning home security services. We fully recognize the critical home security and business protection we provide 24/7," said Kent Morris, Vice President, Customer Experience at Alert 360. "As such, our entire team works extremely hard around the clock to provide the best and fastest response to our customers. We know that our work saves lives and property and believe that our customers deserve the latest technology and peace of mind.

"In order to provide the best-rated security services, we strive to build a positive culture, support each other, and do what it takes to ensure safe and happy customers," said Morris. "Whether you are looking for a security company near you to protect your home or business or looking for a career, Alert 360 hopes to be your choice. We are honored that our efforts have earned us these accolades and recognition."

A search for home security systems OKC will also bring you to Alert 360, where the company has a branch office in Oklahoma City. In addition, the company offers local home security services throughout Oklahoma. From these branches and other office locations throughout the country. Alert 360 installs wireless security systems; smart home automation devices; professional-grade IP security cameras; smoke alarms; carbon monoxide detectors; glass break and motion sensors; water leak detection devices; keyless entry; smart thermostats; remote garage door control; smart lighting; live video footage; recorded clips; indoor and outdoor cameras. Alert 360 also provides mobile app access, medical alert pendants, and professional integration of home automation devices, including sprinkler systems, sound systems, Amazon Echo, and Google Home.

