Global Data Center Colocation Business Report 2022-2027 - SMBs, Deprived of In-House Data Center Capabilities, Emerge as Lucrative Consumer Group

Global Data Center Colocation Market to Reach $127.3 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Center Colocation estimated at US$55.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$127.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Retail Colocation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.6% CAGR and reach US$86.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wholesale Colocation segment is readjusted to a revised 15.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR

The Data Center Colocation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 10.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

An Introduction to Data Center Colocation

Robust Growth Projected for Data Center Colocation Market

Data Center Colocation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Complexity in Managing In-House Data Center Encourages Enterprises to Move to Colocation

SMBs, Deprived of In-House Data Center Capabilities, Emerge as Lucrative Consumer Group

Increased Reliance on Big Data and Rise of IoT Instigate Widespread Deployments of 'Colo'

Global Big Data Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2025

Global IoT Device Connections in Billion for the Years 2015 through 2025

Ongoing Move Towards Edge Computing Underpins Colo Adoption

Global Edge Computing Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019 and 2025

Established Role of Virtualization in Modern Enterprise Environments Sustains Market Momentum

Enterprise Transition to Cloud Computing Accelerates Market Expansion

Global Public Cloud Service Revenues (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2018 through 2022

Market Stands to Gain from Rapidly Evolving Role of High Performance Computing and Rising Adoption of Hyperscale Computing

