Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market to Reach US$ 293.9 Million by 2027, CAGR of 6.59% During 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global friction stir welding equipment market size reached US$ 198.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 293.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.59% during 2022-2027.

Friction stir welding (FSW) refers to a solid-state welding technique that assists in binding two workpieces without melting the material. It relies on a non-consumable instrument that rotates and plunges into the interface of the workpiece and then moves via it using frictional heat that softens the substance. FSW forms a joint similar in formation to other welding procedures without the requirement of filler metal, flux, or shielding gas and offers the unique advantages of cost-savings and weight reduction. As a result, this technique finds widespread applications across various sectors, such as automotive, aerospace, railway, shipbuilding, etc.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating product demand, owing to several advantages, including the limited impact on health and the environment, improved process robustness, and mechanical properties, such as tensile strength and fatigue resistance, is among the primary factors driving the friction stir welding equipment market growth. Besides this, the elevating requirement for these tools in breaking down the oxide layer deposited on the particles by intense deformation within the weld region is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of FSW equipment in welding aluminum components in a car, including rear axles, driveshafts, bumper beams, rear spoilers, and crash boxes, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, these instruments do not need a protective atmosphere for utilization and are highly suitable for welding preventive maintenance (PM) parts as they enable pore closure that leads to a pore-free weld interface and a refined microstructure, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the extensive product utilization in the aerospace sector to reduce the weight of the aircraft components and overall fuel consumption is expected to bolster the friction stir welding equipment market in the coming years.

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the friction stir welding equipment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Beijing FSW Technology Co. Ltd.

• Colfax Corporation

• Fooke GmbH

• Gatwick Technologies Ltd.

• General Tool Company

• Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH

• Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

• KUKA Systems GmbH (Midea Group Co. Ltd.)

• Manufacturing Technology Inc.

• Par Systems LLC (Pohlad Companies)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global friction stir welding equipment market based on equipment type, end-use industry and region.

Breakup by Equipment Type:

• Mobile Friction Stir Welding Equipment

• Fixed Friction Stir Welding Equipment

• Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Automotive Industry

• Aerospace Industry

• Railway Industry

• Shipbuilding Industry

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

