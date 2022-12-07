Construction Equipment Market Size Worth USD 222.14 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.6% CAGR

The global construction equipment market size is projected to reach USD 222.14 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global construction equipment market size was USD 133.37 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 141.99 billion in 2021 to USD 222.14 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.6% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Construction Equipment Market Analysis Research Report, 2021-2028.”

According to our researchers, the global market growth is witnessed with the upsurge in public-private partnerships (PPP), surging industrial, residential, and commercial construction happenings, and escalating government funding in infrastructure expansion.





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.6% 2028 Value Projection USD 222.14 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 133.37 Billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Equipment Type, By Application, and By Region Growth Drivers Implementation of Innovative Construction Equipment to Navigate Market Growth Key Players Opt for Next-Gen Construction Equipment to Magnify their Product Collection





COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 to Hinder Fractional or Total Termination of Construction Activities

The building & construction industry is one of the most adversely impacted sectors owing to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Coronavirus pandemic has crippled several commercial undertakings across the globe.

According to the Committee for European Construction Equipment (CECE), the COVID-19 pandemic expansively affected roughly about 60% of the European construction equipment industry. The negative influence is primarily on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Furthermore, as per the report by Association General Contractors of America (AGC), the U.S. construction schemes of approximately USD 160 billion are impacted adversely due to the unfortunate event of pandemic.





Market Drivers and Restraints:

Implementation of Innovative Construction Equipment to Navigate Market Growth

Customers across the world are requesting for better fuel-efficient, technologically advanced equipment for boosting constructing activities. Implementation of elevated equipment decreases labour costs, tracing of work done in every phase of development, and further diminishes functioning costs.

Key companies are working relentlessly on extending their business domain by offering products, services or solutions, coupled with fresh values which take complete benefit of Information and Communication Technology and IoT (Internet of Things) technologies.

Furthermore, they are involved in presenting advanced equipment that can not only satisfy customer requirements but also tackle public and ecological issues. Therefore, the end-users are naturally fascinated by these apparatuses. Lately, Black Cat Civil, an Australian company found the Cat Next Gen earthmovers to be a solid counterpart for their technology-based business model.

Moreover, key players functioning in the market are financing in research & development deeds for enhancement in equipment in order to deliver competent equipment for industries and end-users comprising mining, agriculture, forestry, material handling, waste controlling, and municipal equipment. This is expected to bolster the construction equipment market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Development

May 2021: Liebherr’s newly pronounced junkyard wagon, TA 230 earned the Red Dot Award for best structure superiority.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

AB Volvo (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Caterpillar Inc. (Illinois, U.S.)

Komatsu Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd. (Rocester, U.K.)

Liebherr Group (Bulle, Switzerland)

CNH Industrial N.V. (London, U.K.)

Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea)

SANY Group (Beijing, China)





Report Coverage

The report delivers a methodical study of the construction equipment market fragments and extensive analysis of the market overview. A thoughtful assessment of the recent market trends as well as the future prospects is offered in the report. It further shares an exhaustive analysis of the regional insights and their role in shaping the construction equipment market growth. The COVID-19 impacts have been recently mentioned in the report to aid financiers and business professionals to recognize the risks in a better manner. It focuses on the vital players and their significant strategies to remain in the principal position.

Segmentation

On the basis of equipment type, this market is segregated into earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment and cranes, concrete equipment, road building equipment, civil engineering equipment, crushing and screening equipment, and others. In terms of region, the market is branched into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

By application, the construction equipment market is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial application segment is predicted to depict progressive growth in the near future owing to growing industrialization and foreign direct investments (FDI) for numerous international manufacturing units in emerging economies.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is expected to appear dominant in the market and is likely to hold the largest construction equipment market share during the forecast period. Growth observed in the region is probable to be motivated by the occurrence of online retail amenities, accessibility of machinery on a rental basis, increasing government funds in infrastructure development, augmentation in capital investments.

Europe produced a considerable revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to observe growth owing to rising demand for fresh housing projects, refining engagement levels, and many more. Likewise, as Germany is measured as the home to Europe’s best-performing machine and equipment sector, it is anticipated to have substantial prospects to develop over the forecast period.

The robust existence of key companies such as Caterpillar, and Sany America is assisting the construction equipment market growth in North America. Moreover, the obvious determinations of these companies concerning technological advancements, planned associations, procurements, and emphasis on the aftermarket services are also estimated to sway the market latent in North America.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Opt for Next-Gen Construction Equipment to Magnify their Product Collection

The prominent market frontrunners such as JCB, Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu, Liebherr and AB Volvo control the world market, by governing about 40% of the market share. Their authority is owing to the robust customer base of these companies globally, as well as the rising chart of investments for product enlargement. Furthermore, Caterpillar Inc. holds the maximum share in the global construction equipment market, owing to its years of robust market existence and enormous customer pool.





Global Construction Equipment Industry Segmentation:

By Equipment Type

Earthmoving Equipment

Material Handling Equipment & Cranes

Concrete Equipment

Road Building Equipment

Civil Engineering Equipment

Crushing and Screening Equipment

Other Equipment (Trailers, etc.)

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

