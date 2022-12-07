Hashdex AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

/EIN News/ -- ZURICH - 7 December, 2022 - Hashdex AG , a leading global crypto-focused investing company, today announced that according to Art. 5 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) and for Directive 2004/109/EC (Transparency Obligations Directive) purposes, Germany is the company’s Home Member State.



About Hashdex

Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto investing. Hashdex's simple and secure products invite innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex's mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to build pathways to prosperity by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world's first crypto ETFs and other innovative products, enabling over 260,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. For more information visit www.hashdex.com

Disclaimer:

__________________________

This marketing communication has been prepared by Hashdex AG, a company organized under the laws of Switzerland and does not constitute, nor form part of, an offer or invitation to subscribe, purchase, sell or otherwise dispose of any financial product issued by Hashdex AG.

Financial products issued by Hashdex AG have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act) or with any securities regulatory authority of any State or other jurisdiction of the United States and (i) may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S (Regulation S) under the Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws and (ii) may be offered, sold or otherwise delivered at any time only to transferees that are Non-United States Persons (as defined by the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)).

The products have been issued under Hashdex AG’s base prospectus dated 13 April 2022, in Switzerland, and under Hashdex AG’s base prospectus dated 12 August 2022, in the European Union (the Base Prospectus). The Base Prospectus and the relevant Final Terms are available via the following hyperlink https://hashdex.com/en-EU/document-center .

The approval of the Base Prospectus should not be understood as an endorsement of the products by the competent authority which has approved said prospectus. Potential investors are strongly recommended to read the entire Base Prospectus and the relevant Final Terms, before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the products. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

This marketing communication itself does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance should, for any purpose, be placed on this marketing communication. Further, it is subject to change at any time.