Red Shed launches children’s Christmas Ebook to benefit Ukraine animal shelters 

As a harsh winter approaches Ukraine, it will be very difficult for shelter volunteers to keep many animals fed and warm; our eBooks will raise vital funds to keep sending aid directly in to rescuers.” — Sandy Sheerin

Red Shed has teamed up with a Ukrainian animator to create three mini-animated eBooks for children around animal rescue. It is set to release the animated books beginning Friday 09 December, with proceeds going to multiple shelters across Ukraine and border countries.

Sandy Sheerin, founder of Red Shed, has been working with rescue shelters since the war broke out.

Her organisation has been helping to supply shelters with emergency food, veterinary treatments, evacuations, shelter rebuilds and animal supplies. To date, Red Shed has supported many animal rescues such as the Horse Rescue Mission, Save a Life Shelter, Planet Dog, Ugat Lak and Sava’s Safe Haven across Ukraine and border countries.

An estimated 100,000 animals have been displaced since the war began, with many more in danger of starving and without shelter or vet care this Christmas.

Sheerin states, “As a harsh winter approaches in Ukraine, we are aware of how difficult it will be for shelter volunteers to keep many animals fed and warm; and so, we are helping them by raising vital funds to keep sending aid directly in.”

All proceeds from the eBook sales will help ensure shelter volunteers across Ukraine and border countries, who have taken in so many abandoned pets, are able to keep feeding, sheltering and giving medical attention to the animals in their care.

Red Shed is especially delighted to partner with a Ukrainian animator, Kiril, who has assisted with the eBooks’ animation design to create a beautiful story for a dog, cat and horse rescue for children.

The Christmas story of Rossie’s Rescue will be available for download from Friday 09th December 2022 at a cost of $5.00/€5.00. Two other eBooks will also be available for download. All proceeds will be distributed to shelters on a daily basis in the run up to Christmas and the New Year.



About Red Shed: Founded by Sandy Sheerin, Red Shed is a social enterprise that partners and supports animal rescue centres in challenging situations. Its mission is to help build and rebuild underfunded animal shelters where animals have been displaced due to war, climate change or economic turmoil. At the heart of each Red Shed will be a Learning Centre to educate local communities around animal welfare and well-being.