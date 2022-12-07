UV Adhesives Market Size Expected to Reach US$1.8 billion with CAGR of 10.8% by 2030 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Demand for UV adhesives for automotive assembling applications, thereby driving the growth of the UV Adhesives Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The UV Adhesives Market size is estimated to reach US$1.8 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. UV or ultraviolet adhesives based on epoxy, acrylic, or silicone resins uses light or radiation to initiate permanent bonding without heating. The adhesives have rich features such as rapid curing, high-quality bondage, less waste creation and high durability which is boosting their market demand. High bonding stability provided by UV adhesives is fuelling its demand in various end-use industries such as automotive, medical, electronic and building & construction for various applications such as metal, glass, plastic and rubber. Factors such as growing cases of chronic disease, flourishing automotive production and fuelling construction activities are driving the growth of the UV adhesives market.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/UV-Adhesives-Market-Research-500163

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the UV Adhesives Market highlights the following areas -



1. The growing demand for UV Adhesives in the Asia-Pacific region due to the flourishing automotive, building & construction and electrical & electronics sectors will positively impact the UV adhesives market size during the forecast period.

2. Besides having rich performance properties, UV Adhesives in comparison to solvent-based adhesives are eco-friendly which will significantly influence the UV Adhesives industry growth.

3. The growing cost of acrylic and epoxy polymers which constitutes major raw materials for UV Adhesives manufacturing will harm the UV Adhesives industry outlook during the forecast period.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500163



Segmental Analysis:

1. The acrylic segment held the largest share in the UV Adhesives market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Acrylic UV adhesive has rich mechanical properties such as it is solvent-free, highly corrosion resistant and hardens very quickly when exposed to visible light energy.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the UV Adhesives market share in 2021 up to 42%. The flourishing application of acrylic and epoxy UV Adhesives in semiconductors, headlamps, glass windows and cement in major sectors such as electrical & electronics, automotive and building & construction are fuelling its demand and growth in the region.

3. The medical sector held the largest share in the UV Adhesives market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. UV adhesives such as acrylic UV adhesives are used during the manufacturing of medical devices such as catheters, syringes and medical filters which are used for treating chronic diseases such as diabetes.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the UV Adhesives Industry are -

1. Henkel AG & Co.

2. BASF SE

3. Ashland Inc.

4. Dymax Corporation

5. 3M Company



Click on the following link to buy the UV Adhesives Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500163

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Industrial Adhesives Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16490/industrial-adhesives-market.html



B. UV Curing Resins Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18629/uv-curing-resins-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062