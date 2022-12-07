Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market Spurs as Demand from Various End-Use Industries Grows With CAGR of 7.6%.

Medical Imaging Analysis Software

Over the past few decades, medical imaging has evolved from relatively primitive 2D scans into high-resolution sources of valuable information.

The global medical imaging analysis software market was valued at US$ 3612.77 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 6002.05 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2021 and 2028.

Medical imaging analysis software can help physicians better analyze and interpret images and improve patient care. With the increasing use of medical imaging devices, data generated by these devices grows exponentially. Many health care providers are already using cloud-based software for image storage. Cloud-based services provide HIPAA-compliant storage and sharing of image data. Advances in medical imaging analysis have improved the speed and accuracy of diagnosis by using advanced AI algorithms. Although this software is not intended to replace radiologists, it helps them by accelerating the process and reducing turnaround time. Unfortunately, poor-quality images can still pose a challenge

Edition: 2022

List of Key players in the global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market: Xinapse Systems Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Carestream Health, AQUILAB SAS, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Canon Inc. (Canon Medical Systems, United States), Agfa-Gevaert Group, and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), among others.

SWOT Analysis of Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market:

In addition to market share analysis of companies, in-depth profile, product/service, and business overview, the study focuses on revenue analysis, as well as SWOT analysis, to better correlate market competitiveness.

Information source and Research Methodology:

Our researchers compiled the study utilizing primary (surveys and interviews) and secondary (industry body databases, reliable paid sources, and trade magazines) data collection methods. The report contains a thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis. Growth trends, micro-and macroeconomic indicators, as well as legislation and government policies are all covered in the research.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market, By Image Type:

2D Image

3D Image

4D Image

Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market, By Modality:

Tomography

Ultrasound Imaging

Radiographic Imaging

X-ray Imaging

MRI

Other Modalities

Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market, By Software Type:

Integrated Software

Standalone Software

Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market, By End User:

Hospital

Diagnostic Center

Research Center

Finally, the report majorly enlightens the key growth and limiting factors which majorly targets at the center of the market affecting the growth and its development in either positive or negative extent. The report also specifies the impact of regulations and policies implemented by the administration over the current growth and upcoming opportunities that may lead to the market development escalation. The Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market report offers a superior vision of the global market, which will help clients to manage the business precisely with better growth and expansion compared to its contenders in the market.

