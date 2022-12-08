At 27 % CAGR, Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Size Worth USD 40.1 Billion by 2026 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing end-use industries such as building and construction, aerospace, and others is estimated to grow the consumption of Graphene Nanoplatelets Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, The Graphene Nanoplatelets Market size is forecast to reach $40.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 27% during 2021-2026, owing to increasing demand from various end-use industries such as energy, aerospace, automotive, medical devices, and the sports industry too. Graphene Nanoplatelets are used in the electronic and automotive industry, owing to their excellent electrical and thermal conductivities. These nanoparticles are used to develop strong concrete for making taller buildings and bridges and abrasion-resistant cement for warehouses and roadways. Graphene nanoplatelets (2nm-10nm) consists of stacks of multi-layer graphene sheets in platelet morphology. The unique size and platelet morphology of the graphene nanoplatelets makes these particles effective and improving mechanical properties, while their pure graphitic composition makes them excellent electrical and thermal conductors. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Graphene Nanoplatelets Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominates the graphene nanoplatelets market owing to the increasing demand for graphene nanoparticles in various sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, energy storage, and aerospace.

2. Increasing adoption of graphene nanoplatelets from electrical & electronics to manufacture conductive inks, coating for anti-electromagnetic interference capability, and conductive circuits for LED back panels which are estimated to grow the market size.

3. Graphene nanoparticles use in lithium-ion batteries to improving the life and charge capacity of the battery, will increase the demand for graphene nanoplatelets soon.



Segmental Analysis:

1. C-graphene nanoplatelets (C-GNPs) are expected to lead the graphene nanoplatelets market by grade segment in 2020 because these are used as anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. C-GNPs particles typically consist of aggregates of sub-micro platelets. It has a nanoparticle diameter of fewer than two microns and a typical particle thickness of a few nanometers which depends on the surface area.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in the merchant hydrogen market in 2021 with a market share of up to 34%. The high demand for merchant hydrogen is attributed to the expanding oil and refinery industry in the region.

3. North America dominated the graphene nanoplatelets market in 2020, with 32%, due to increasing consumption from various end use industries such as aerospace, consumer electronics, automotive, and others. In North America, aircraft manufacturers use graphene nanoplatelets for lightweight aircraft body parts.

4. The energy industry segment dominated the graphene nanoplatelets market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 29% during 2021-2026. Graphene nanoparticles are lightweight, which helps to reduce the weight of planes. Graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs) could dramatically increase the lifespan of a traditional lithium-ion battery.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Graphene Nanoplatelets Industry are -

1. XG Science Inc,

2. Group NanoXplore,

3. Haydale,

4. Graphenea,

5. Ceal Tech,



