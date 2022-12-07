Silicon Wafers Market Size to Beat USD 98 Billion by 2029 | Siltronic AG, MEMC Electronic Materials Inc, LG Siltron Inc

Silicon Wafers Market by Size (150 mm, 200 mm, 300 mm, 450 mm), Type (P-type, N-type), Application (Solar Cells, ICs, Photoelectric Cells, Others) And Region by Forecast 2029

The Silicon Wafers Market size was valued at USD 16.8 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 25.40 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2029.

Exactitude Consultancy explores the current market and new opportunities in the growing Silicon wafer market.

Silicon Wafers Market Overview

Doping is the process of adding a small quantity of impurity to a silicon crystal in order to alter its behavior and incorporate it into a conductor. Dopants are the impurities utilized in doping. Although silicon does not conduct electricity well on its own, it can precisely take on dopants to adjust resistivity to a precise specification. During the growth process, silicon dopants like nitrogen, indium, aluminum, gallium, and boron can be introduced. Therefore, silicon must become a wafer in order to be used to create a semiconductor; therefore, a silicon wafer.

Depending on their intended purpose, Silicon Wafers come in a variety of sizes and shapes. They play a significant role in integrated circuits, which are composed of various electronic parts and are constructed to carry out certain tasks. Silicon is a flat disk with a highly polished, mirror-like surface that is used in almost all electronic devices. It is a typical component used in the production of semiconductors. Because of its smoothness and increased purity, the surface is appropriate for semiconductor devices.

Due to its tremendous mobility at both low and high temperatures as well as at ambient temperature, silicon is the most commonly utilized semiconductor. Because silicon conductors allow electrical currents to move through them far more quickly than other conductors, silicon is an excellent choice for electronic devices.

Due to the expensive cost of higher-grade silicon and its widespread use by many industries, many semiconductor facilities use recovered wafers to monitor and optimize their manufacturing processes and equipment. In addition, the growing demand for consumer electronics like smartphones, tablets, and laptops is predicted to increase the need for both recovered and virgin materials, which are crucial components of the integrated circuits utilized in these devices.

Segmentation:

The Global Silicon wafers market based on size is divided into 125 mm, 200 mm, and 300 mm.

Due to their higher yield, 300 mm wafers are being used exponentially in LED applications, which is boosting the global thin wafer market. These wafers provide the economies of scale and increased profitability that LED makers now find to be absolutely necessary. Additionally, a large increase in demand for 300 mm wafers is anticipated as a result of the growing number of active 300 mm wafer fabrication facilities.

The Global Silicon wafers market based on type is divided into P-Type and N-Type.

P-Type:

P-type silicon wafers for use in energy-efficient, high-performance applications including solar cells and solar cells. P-type wafers cannot be used for SEM examination since they are extensively doped with 111 materials used in research and development lithography.

N-Type:

Silicon that has been chemically mixed (doped) with phosphorous gas to make it conduct electricity is known as N-type silicon. A silicon atom with four outer shell electrons forms a strong link with four more silicon atoms to produce a crystal matrix with eight outer shell electrons.

The Global Silicon wafers market based on Application is divided into Solar Cells, ICS, and Photoelectric Cells. The Solar cell application is leading the segment due to the increased adoption of Solar energy in the major economies of North America and Asia Pacific.

The Global Silicon wafers market based on End-user is divided into Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Medical, IT, and Telecom.

The expansion of the automotive, semiconductor, solar, and consumer electronics industries will certainly drive further increases in demand for silicon wafers. The demand for silicon wafers is anticipated to rise as a result of increased capital expenditure and consumption rates. The market has a sizable window of opportunity as a result of the rising trend toward renewable energy sources like wind and solar. To satisfy future demand, vendors are starting to build up new capacity. The silicon wafer market is anticipated to develop as automation is increasingly used in the automobile industry.

Regional Growth Insights:

The regional insights of the Silicon Wafers market are bifurcated by regions like North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the world

North America is expected to be a significant revenue contributor to the market, as fabless semiconductor companies are the prominent customers for semiconductor foundries and wafer players. Fabless companies make chip designs exclusively and market them without a fabrication plant.​

North America has presented a crucial role in advanced semiconductor system design and manufacturing. ​The region has been witnessing increased activity in establishing semiconductor wafer foundries. The electronics industry in the region has been growing steadily and holds a prominent share in several enterprises operating in the design and fabless space. Smartphones are among the most significant contributors to semiconductor consumption in the consumer electronics sector. Moreover, the United States is home to some of the world's major automotive players, which are investing in electric vehicles and the self-driving potential of cars, which demand high-performance ICs. This is one of the major factors driving the demand for the semiconductor silicon wafers market.​

The electronics industry in the APAC region has been growing steadily and holds a prominent share in several enterprises operating in the design and fabless space. Smartphones are among the most significant contributors to semiconductor consumption in the consumer electronics sector. Growing disposable income combined with a rising population has resulted in increased demand for electronics as well as alternative renewable energy sources, which will drive industrial expansion. Furthermore, the market is likely to increase throughout the forecast period due to the industry’s growth owing to technological advancements along with low labor costs in Taiwan and Japan.

Amongst all countries, China is expected to be the kingpin in upcoming years, particularly across the automotive and consumer electronics segments. Favorable economic conditions and rising consumer electronics demand are driving market growth in China.

The Chinese automotive industry is the largest in the world. High automotive device sales volumes have aggrandized semiconductor wafers applications across the industry. Furthermore, it is also the world’s largest EV market, a primary application area for semiconductor wafers in the future.

COVID-19 Impact:

Due to production facilities being idled as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, the electronics industry was negatively damaged. This increased demand for semiconductor and electronics products in several industries. Large-scale industrial disruptions in Europe and a halt to the export of Chinese parts are two of its main effects, both of which could hurt the semiconductor wafer market.

Drivers:

The need for more functionality from a single device has grown significantly as a result of the demand for small-sized gadgets, which is what drives the Silicon Wafers Market.

Self-driving car adoption is gaining a solid foothold as process automation makes inroads into the global automotive industry. All systems' numerous intricate chips need to be shielded from electrical errors that could compromise cutting-edge functions like collision avoidance.

GaN-based semiconductor wafers, which can achieve a power-added efficiency (PAE) of 50% or more, are anticipated to gain widespread recognition. Furthermore, it is anticipated that 5G technology will be widely used in fields like artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and autonomous vehicles.

Restraints:

Governments and environmental activists frequently criticize manufacturers, which is anticipated to limit the long-term growth potential of semiconductor wafers globally. Demand for semiconductor wafers is anticipated to be constrained by the labor-intensive nature of the manufacturing process and the high production costs of semiconductor wafers.

Key Developments:

March 2022 - SK Siltron Co. announced that it has decided to invest won 1.05 trillion over the next three years to expand its facilities for 300 mm wafers, which are located in Gumi National Industrial Complex 3. The company will begin the expansion work in 2022 to start mass production in 2024.

January 2022 - GlobalWafers Co., one of the global leading silicon wafer suppliers, added around 20,000 advanced 12-inch wafers each month from local fabs. GlobalWafers estimates capacity to rise 10-15% at plants in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Italy as a result of the expansions to satisfy strong demand.

June 2022 - Taiwan's GlobalWafers Co Ltd announced spending USD 5 billion on a new plant in Texas to make 300-millimeter silicon wafers used in semiconductors. With the global chip shortage and ongoing geopolitical concerns, GlobalWafers is taking this opportunity to address the resiliency of the United States semiconductor supply chain.

April 2022 - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd declared that the pricing of all of its silicone goods would increase by 10 percent, and one of Shin-core Etsu's business areas would be raised in Japan and across the world. As a result, the significant price rise is still going on. Furthermore, transportation costs are increased in both the acquisition of raw materials and the distribution of finished goods.

Key players:

Some of the major players in this industry have taken a leadership position while trying to establish their market through innovative marketing strategies. These leading firms focus on expanding by developing new products or partnering with other companies for strategic initiatives that will help them conquer markets they occupied previously and make gains where it matters most- at home (geographic). There are a lot of local players in each of the regions who are trying to penetrate the market which again can be disruptive in low-income economies.

There is almost no difference in the product range for applications in the market. Almost all the top companies offer all the products thus making it much of a marketing and incentive-based market rather than innovation.

Siltronic AG, MEMC Electronic Materials Inc., LG Siltron Inc., Advance Semiconductor Inc., SUMCO Corp., Elkem AS, Addison Engineering, Renewable Energy Corporation, and Shin-Etsu Handotai Co. Ltd.

Key questions answered:

The research report has been written keeping in mind the following stakeholders: the current companies in the market, Investors, Environment, Health, and Safety Professionals, Research Organizations, Semiconductor Industry, Government Organizations, Electronic industry, Electrical Device manufacturers, and Regulatory Authorities.

The key questions answered in the report are:

- What segments are covered in the Silicon Wafer Market report? - What are the key trends shaping the Silicon Wafer market? - Who are the key players in the market? - Which are the highest-growing regions in this market? - What are the different sizes of Silicon wafers? - Which is the highest-growing application for the Silicon Wafer market? - What are the factors affecting the market growth and restraints?

