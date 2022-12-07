Aleph Zero Invites Community Validators to Mainnet

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleph Zero (AZERO) opened its Mainnet to community validators, further reinforcing the network's commitment to decentralization. Between November 30th to December 6th, Aleph Zero Mainnet has been undergoing preparations that influence the validation and nomination mechanisms. With Mainnet now open for community validators, anyone who fulfills the hardware requirements and possesses the appropriate number of AZERO coins can begin validating and securing the network.



The Aleph Zero Foundation will distribute retroactive rewards to Testnet validators by offering 300 AZERO each month of Testnet activity. The Foundation will also reward Mainnet Validators, who continue to operate Testnet nodes by allocating ongoing monthly reward airdrops to help cover infrastructure costs.

"Aleph Zero was founded on four key pillars: decentralization, security, privacy, and scalability. Today, we are thrilled to reaffirm our commitment to decentralization by opening Mainnet to community validators. This milestone is a major step in our journey towards complete decentralization," says Piotr Moczurad, senior developer leading the validator program efforts at Aleph Zero. "We are confident that the changes introduced will result in a more pleasurable experience for both respective parties and will create a more scalable validation mechanism to govern the Aleph Zero Mainnet."

In preparation for opening the Mainnet to community validators, Aleph Zero has implemented the following technological updates to its network: the Aleph Zero Node Runner has been updated to its newest iteration, making it nearly impossible for one to misconfigure a node; Aleph Zero Web Wallet has gained a new functionality that gathers live information about the performance of active validators; and new and advanced features have been added to the Aleph Node. Moreover, nomination pools are now active on Aleph Zero in order to increase scalability and performance of the network. For more detailed updates, please visit https://alephzero.org/

The Aleph Zero blockchain was founded in 2018 to enable a fast, secure, scalable, and privacy-preserving environment for web3 builders. By 2021, the project launched its mainnet and closed $15M in VC and community funding. In 2022, Aleph Zero debuted on the broader markets after ensuring regulatory compliance in Switzerland and having the core technology peer-reviewed. With a team of 40+ cryptography, engineering, and business professionals, Aleph Zero is now focused on deploying additional network features and incubating application-specific use cases utilizing zero-knowledge and multi-party computation technologies. To learn more about Aleph Zero, visit https://alephzero.org/

