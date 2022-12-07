Inspired by Mr. Thank You's Message, Title Alliance Commits to Living Out their Core Value at the Extreme in December

At Title Alliance's recent Amplify Event, the team was inspired by John Israel's talk on gratitude, which fittingly ties into Title Alliance's Core value of "Have an Attitude of Gratitude". Israel, known as "Mr. Thank You", spoke to the team on how growing gratitude can also lead to growing business. Israel did a 1-year social experiment, writing 5 cards a day to a different person each day (a total of 1825 cards) and published his story in his book, "The Mr. Thank You Project." The Title Alliance Team was so inspired, they took it back to the whole company and beyond.

On an all-hand call on November 29th, Chief Strategy Officer Lindsay Smith asked all team members to commit to 30 days of gratitude beginning December 1. She collected a total of 178 gratitude pledges from the team totaling a commitment for 5400 letters to be written in December.

Andrea Robinson, Marketing Manager, took the message to her son's 2nd grade class at an Elementary School in Media, PA. She said, "It was truly amazing to see our youth pick up so quickly on the message that I was trying to relay and really embrace the project of handwriting a note to someone."

Smith is also slated to share the message with the students in grades 4-8 at an Elementary School in Springfield PA later in December. She said, "Gratitude has always been a part of my life and inspired by both John and Andrea I reached out to the principal to see how I could help our students to understand the importance of expressing gratitude regularly."

In 2021, Title Alliance unveiled their new core values of Embrace Positivity, Do The Right Thing, Get it Done, Have an Attitude of Gratitude and Make People Happy and since then has focused on culturally developing those traits and mindsets within the teams. At the recent Amplify event, two team members, Kristina Earhart and Yvonne Mosakowski, were recognized for displaying the core value of Have an Attitude of Gratitude in a peer nominated forum. "It's always nice for leadership to notice when a team member acts in core values, but the power of the team members recognizing their peers is incredible. As we've worked to shift our culture, our teams have embraced the new core values and find ways to incorporate them into their daily interactions with one another and with their client," Smith says.

If you want to hear more about the Mr. Thank You Project, visit Israel's website at http://www.mrthankyou.com.

About Title Alliance:

Title Alliance, Ltd., has been forming successful single and multi-state joint ventures with lenders, Realtors and builders since 1983. It works with partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing their customer service and increasing their profit. Started and headquartered in Media, Pa., Title Alliance's family of companies are currently in 12 states and across 50 offices. Find out more information at http://www.titlealliance.com.

