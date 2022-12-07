Enterome presents two posters on Phase 2 data of its lead immunotherapy, EO2401, in recurrent glioblastoma (ROSALIE study) at ESMO IO 2022

Enterome will also be presenting another poster on the therapeutic development of OncoMimics™ peptides

PARIS, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterome, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class immunomodulatory drugs based on its gut bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform, today announces it will present updated efficacy, immunogenicity and safety data from its Phase 2 trial of EO2401 in combination with nivolumab +/- bevacizumab, in patients with first progression/recurrence of glioblastoma (ROSALIE trial) in two poster presentations at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress which is taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, December 7-9 2022.

EO2401 is a first-in-class OncoMimics™ peptide-based immunotherapy able to rapidly activate and significantly expand existing effector memory CD8+ T cells against tumor-associated driver antigens due to their strong cross-reactivity with OncoMimics™ peptides.

Professor Wolfgang Wick, Universitätsklinikum and German Cancer Research Center, Heidelberg (Germany) will present the two posters on Thursday December 8th at the Poster Display Session ID 44 from 12:30 to 13:15 CET.

The poster details are as follows:

Poster Details – Abstract #170P

Title: EO2401 microbiome derived therapeutic vaccine + nivolumab +/- bevacizumab, in neoadjuvant, adjuvant and non-surgery linked treatment of recurrent glioblastoma: phase 1-2 EOGBM1-18/ROSALIE study

Authors: W. Wick et al.

Link to abstract can be accessed here.

Poster Details – Abstract #185P

Title: Interim analysis of the EOGBM1-18 study: Strong immune response to therapeutic vaccination with EO2401 microbiome derived therapeutic vaccine + nivolumab

Authors: W. Wick et al.

Link to abstract can be accessed here.

In addition, Enterome will present another poster on in vitro assays and in vivo evaluations in healthy donors demonstrating that OncoMimics™ peptides can elicit strong immune responses against tumors through cross-reaction of pre-existing, highly prevalent (>80% in the population) CD8+ T cells against targeted Tumor-Associated Antigens (TAAs).

Poster Details – Abstract #180P

Title: Recalling pre-existing microbiota-specific T cells to target tumors

Authors: J.-M. Carpier et al.

Link to abstract can be accessed here.

About EO2401

EO2401 is Enterome's first-in-class off-the-shelf OncoMimics™ peptide-based immunotherapy. It combines three microbial-derived OncoMimics™ peptides that closely mimic specific cytotoxic T cell (CD8+ T cell) epitopes on the Tumor-Associated Antigens IL13Ra2, BIRC5 and FOXM1, combined with the helper peptide (CD4+ T cell epitope) Universal Cancer Peptide 2 (UCP2). EO2041 is designed to trigger the immune system into recognizing these epitopes on glioblastoma cells as foreign (non-self) and eliciting a targeted memory T-cell driven cell-killing response against the tumor cells.

About ROSALIE

ROSALIE (EOGBM1-18, NCT04116658) is a multicenter, open-label, Phase 1/2 trial investigating EO2401 in combination with nivolumab, and in combination with nivolumab/bevacizumab in patients with glioblastoma at first progression/recurrence after surgery and adjuvant radiotherapy/temozolomide. The trial is assessing safety, tolerability, immunogenicity and preliminary efficacy in more than 80 patients at centers in the US and Europe.

About Enterome

Enterome is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment of cancer and immune diseases. Enterome's pioneering approach to drug discovery is based on its unique and powerful bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform, allowing it to analyze and uncover new biological insights from the millions of gut bacterial proteins in constant cross-talk with the human body. Its first-in-class small protein and peptide drug candidates modulate the immune system by closely mimicking the structure, effect or actions of specific antigens, hormones, or cytokines.

The company's two pipelines of drug candidates include:

OncoMimics™ peptides, a pipeline of peptide-based immunotherapies. Lead candidate, EO2401, is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors and has demonstrated clinical proof of concept. EO2463 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphomas, with clinical proof-of-concept data expected in H1 2023. EO2040, a new immune therapy, is expected to start a Phase 2 trial by year end 2022 in patients suffering from colorectal cancer with ctDNA-defined, minimal residual disease. EO4010 is in development for third-line colorectal cancer and targeted to enter clinical trials in 2023.

Enterome employs 70 people and is headquartered in Paris, France. Since its inception, the company has raised a total of €116 million from Europe- and US-based life science investors and more than €100 million from pharmaceutical partnerships.

For more information, please visit the company's website at: www.enterome.com.

