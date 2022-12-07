InvestNet Launches Single Family Investment Fund Targeting Real Estate Acquisitions in Northwest Arkansas

Single-family real estate investment fund, InvestNet, establishes Fund I, with a geographic focus on the Northwest Arkansas real estate market. The fund will be open to both accredited and institutional investors.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, InvestNet is pleased to announce the launch of its newest investment fund: InvestNet Fund I, a single-family investment fund focused on Northwest Arkansas and surrounding areas. With a goal of raising $100M, the fund will invest directly in single-family real estate.

The InvestNet mandate includes a disciplined focus on acquiring single-family properties at discounted prices for cash flow and appreciation across Northwest Arkansas. Upon acquisition, InvestNet anticipates performing value-added renovations and leasing to qualified tenants.

"This new fund is part of our ongoing commitment to helping accredited, institutional and qualified investors gain greater exposure to this unique asset class in a historically stable and growing local market," says InvestNet fund General Partner, Nate Nead. "We believe these single-family investments potentially can provide strategically diversified downside protection in growing cities within strong working communities."

The InvestNet team is vertically integrated for acquisitions, rehab and property management with real estate brokerage Collier & Associates. Collier & Associates has been managing single-family homes since 2015 and currently manages 233 homes with offices in Fayetteville, Bentonville, Rogers, and Farmington, Arkansas. The Collier & Associates team holds an outstanding reputation of excellence with clients in the local market.

"Our team has a wealth of experience in real estate acquisitions and management, and we're confident our association with the InvestNet fund could provide a valuable solution as a built-in buyer for a niche class of real estate sellers," says Stuart Collier, managing broker of Collier & Associates.

"We hope to continue our internal goal of providing local tenants with affordable options as would-be buyers are squeezed by interest rate increases. Additionally, we hope to provide more accessible inventory options to accommodate a tenant class that seeks privacy in response to the inventory growth in the multi-family market segment," Collier says.

About InvestNet

InvestNet is a real estate investment and asset management firm based in Northwest Arkansas with a focus on acquiring single-family real estate properties for cash flow and appreciation. The InvestNet Fund I offers investors an opportunity to gain exposure to the growing Northwest Arkansas real estate market through a vehicle that provides access to value-add investment opportunities and on-going property management services.

Disclaimer

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or elsewhere. The limited partnership interests are not required to be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by the Securities Act. Offers are made only by, and pursuant to, the terms set forth in the Fund's Private Placement Memorandum. Offers are not being made to persons in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction.

