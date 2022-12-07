Submit Release
Invitation to Electrolux Capital Markets Update 2023, March 20

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux has the pleasure of inviting investors, financial analysts and media representatives to its Capital Markets Update on March 20, 2023. The event will be hosted by Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO, together with members of the Group management team.

The Capital Markets Update will provide an update on how Electrolux is executing it's strategy to drive profitable growth in order to deliver on its financial targets. The main focus will be on:

  • Harnessing the growth opportunities in the aftermarket, while gaining deeper consumer insights and relationships via new touch points.
  • Creating stability in Business Area North America to pave the way for sustainable growth and profitability in the region.

The Capital Markets Update will be available online and we also welcome institutional investors, analysts and media representatives to attend in person in Stockholm, Sweden. The presentations will start at 15:00 CET and end around 17:45 CET followed by a mingle for those attending in person.

Click HERE to register for the event (online and in-person) and access the agenda and further information. Register your participation no later than March 1 and please note that the number of participants attending in person is limited.

For more information please contact:
 
capitalmarketsupdate@electrolux.com

Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72
Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-electrolux-capital-markets-update-2023-march-20-301696816.html

SOURCE Electrolux

