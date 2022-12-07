transcosmos China once again wins "China Best Customer Experience Award," at the "Golden Voice Award," a prestigious award in the Chinese contact center industry

Highly recognized for its omni-channel, digital intelligence services in the contact center industry

TOKYO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that Shanghai transcosmos Marketing Services Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shanghai, China; CEO: Eijiro Yamashita; General Manager: Toshiya Okada; transcosmos China), its wholly-owned subsidiary, received China Best Customer Experience Award at the Golden Voice Award: China Best Customer Contact Center & Customer Experience Award Ceremony, 2022, held on December 1, 2022.

The "15th Golden Voice Award – China Best Contact Center & Customer Experience Award, 2022" was hosted by 51Callcenter, and directed by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China. Established in 2007, the awards acknowledge top-rated companies that have been recognized for making a significant contribution to the contact center industry and the customer support sector based on the 4PS Contact Center International Standards. This year, more than 2,312 companies entered for the awards, and after going through rigorous screening - including an initial evaluation by the award review committee, an on-site performance evaluation and expert judgement - transcosmos China was awarded with the "Golden Voice Award – China Best Customer Experience Award, 2022" for its abundant success stories and solutions that boost customer experience (CX) in the contact center business, making the most of digital and AI technologies.

As the application of big data and AI models continues to diversify, transcosmos China began offering clients digital contact center solutions in 2017, combining chatbots and agent services. Since then, on top of offering traditional omni-channel contact center services, a team of expert data analysts who specifically perform data analytics has achieved a wealth of proven results in building a knowledge base, analyzing voice of the customers (VoC), building and managing corpus, training robots, and more. With its superior capabilities, transcosmos China develops the right marketing strategies for clients, and carries out a series of initiatives to drive more consumers to clients' websites and other channels, build and optimize chatbots, perform 5A loyalty diagnosis and visualize data. Through such services, transcosmos China helps clients develop contact center services and intelligent solutions that boost CX while assisting clients in achieving their digital transformation at speed.

51Callcenter is a leading call center and a BPO industry information portal in the Greater China region, as well as an official source of Baidu and Google News. 51Callcenter also holds the Best Contact Center Award, Call Center and BPO Industry Conference, City Summit and other pre-eminent conferences in China every year. 51Callcenter has a close partnership network with many industry associations and institutions in the United States, Europe, Singapore, India, and China (including HongKong and Taiwan regions). 51Callcenter is the leading interactive information platform in the Greater China call center industry, bridging the call center markets in China and overseas. For more details, visit 51Callcenter official website here http://www.51callcenter.com (in Chinese language, no translation available).

transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in Shanghai and started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 22 cities in China including Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Hefei, Xi'an, Changsha, Wuhan, Neijiang, Suzhou, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, customer experience and digital marketing for both Chinese and global brands.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 172 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

