Flexible Substrates Market to Reach US$1.2 billion by 2026 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing demand for organic flexible printed circuits board is driving the Flexible Substrates Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Flexible Substrates Market size is forecast to reach US$1.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2021-2026. Flexible substrates are a thin heat resistant material made up of polymers like polyimides and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The flexibility and durability of the material has made the use of the flexible substrate in the industrial and medical sectors for making smaller devices and for the intense working environments. Multi-layered boards with microchips, interfaces, and integrated electronic circuits are made with flexible substrates in printed electronics. Another significant distinction between PCBs created with flexible substrates and those made with rigid substrates is the small number of components required. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Flexible-Substrates-Market-Research-500452



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Flexible Substrates Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominates the Flexible Substrates Market owing to a rapid increase in electrical & electronics and medical & healthcare sector.

2. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period.

3. The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.

4. The other key areas of focus include the various applications and end use industry in Flexible Substrates Market and their specific segmented revenue.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500452

Segmental Analysis:

1. Plastic segment held the largest share of 54% in the Flexible Substrates Market in 2020. The Plastic segment consists of polymers like polyimides and polyethylene terephthalate which are highly used because of their lightweight, unbreakable material, and lower cost. And because of lower weight it is highly used in the electrical and electronics devices.

2. North America dominated the Flexible Substrates Market in the year 2020 with a market share of 40%. North America is dominating the flexible substrates market due to an increase in the technological advancements in the consumer electronics industry. People are getting more technologically advanced and using different electronics which are making their life easier.

3. Electrical & Electronics industry held the largest share in the Flexible Substrates Market in 2020 at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. The rise in the electrical & electronics industry is due to the manufacturing of new type of computing and electronics devices. The new developments are due to the flexible substrate boards which are used in the variable smart devices.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Flexible Substrates Industry are -

1. Nippon Electric Glass

2. Schott

3. Kolon Industries

4. American Semiconductor

5. 3M



Click on the following link to buy the Flexible Substrates Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500452

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Printed And Flexible Electronics Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/27/global-printed-and-flexible-electronics-market.html

B. Flexible Pipe Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15068/flexible-pipe-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062