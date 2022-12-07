Strategies For Global Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the welding gas/shielding gas market size is expected to grow from $2.52 billion in 2021 to $2.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $3.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. Growth in metal manufacturing and metal fabrication industries is expected to propel the growth of the welding gas or shielding gas market forward.

The welding gas or shielding gas market consists of sales of welding gas or shielding gas services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to keep air out of arcs, metal fabrication, high carbon steel, aluminum-based containers, and join different metals to form containers. Welding gas, or shielding gas, refers to the combination of various chemically inert or semi-inert gases that are utilised to protect the welding area from moisture and other environmental gases in commercial welding.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the welding gas and shielding gas market. Major companies operating in the welding gas and shielding gas markets are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies to make welding operations faster and safer.

By Type: Argon, Carbon Dioxide, Oxygen, Hydrogen, Other Types

By Storage, Transportation and Distribution Mode: Cylinder and Packaged Gas Distribution, Merchant Liquid and Bulk Distribution

By Application: Gas Metal Arc Welding, Gas Tungsten Arc Welding, Other Application

By End User Industry: Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication, Construction, Energy, Aerospace, Other End-User Industry

By Geography: The global welding gas/shielding gas market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Gulf Cryo, Linde PLC, Iwatani Corporation, Praxair Inc, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Southern Industrial Gas Sendirian Berhad, The Messer Group GmbH, American Welding Gas Inc, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Elektriska Svets-Aktiebolaget, Fronius International GmbH, Gas Innovations, and Sterling Gases Limited

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

