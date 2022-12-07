Diabetes Care Devices Market by Regional Outlook and Competitive Strategies to 2028
The global Diabetes Care Devices Market accrued earnings worth approximately 50.1(USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 79.2(USD Billion) by 2028”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to study of Zion Market Research, Diabetes Care Devices industry accrued ROI of approximately around US$ 50.1 billion in 2021 and is set to gain income of almost US$ 79.2 billion in 2028. In addition to this, Diabetes Care Devices market is estimated to register highest gains of nearly 6% in time period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, growth of diabetes care devices market over forecasting years is subject to rise in cases of diabetics across globe due to swift urbanization & inactive lifestyle. Apart from this, prominent surge in obese population due to intake of food having high fat contents can lead to surge in number of diabetes persons across globe. Furthermore, innovations in diabetes care devices will bring an upswing in expansion of diabetes care devices business due to increase in product sales. Elevation in awareness levels about diabetes monitoring equipment along with unexplored business opportunities found in emerging economies will open new vistas of growth for diabetes care devices industry.
Prominent acceptance of test strips as well as self-monitoring blood glucose meters for detecting diabetes will prompt growth of continuous glucose monitoring devices segment. In addition to this, surge in awareness of disease in emerging economies will enhance product demand & sales in ensuing years.
Asia Pacific To Contribute Remarkably Towards Size Of Diabetes Care Devices Market By 2028
Huge demand for diabetes care devices in Asia Pacific can be attributed to rise in diabetic population in countries such as India and China. Apart from this, inflation in government funding for effectively managing diabetes will drive diabetes care devices market growth in Asia Pacific zone. Rise in use of smartphones and thriving mHealth sector will push up regional market trends.
Key industry participants involved in business growth and profiled in report include Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Terumo Corporation, ARKRAY, Inc., Acon Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, The Ypsomed Group, and Sanofi S.A.
Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes
Diabetes is a chronic condition in which the pancreas does not make enough insulin or efficiently utilizes it to regulate body sugar. Diabetes was the tenth largest cause of mortality in 2019, with an estimated 1.5 million fatalities caused directly by the disease. Type 2 diabetes (also known as non-insulin-dependent diabetes or adult-onset diabetes) is caused by the body's poor utilization of insulin. Type 2 diabetes affects more than 95% of patients with diabetes. Excess body weight and physical inactivity are the main causes of diabetes.
Diabetes is becoming more common worldwide, accounting for 6.7 million deaths in 2021 (Source: International Diabetes Federation). The enormous increase in the diabetes population is mostly due to increased obesity rates worldwide and sedentary lifestyles characterized by poor diets and decreased physical activity. In low- and middle-income nations, prevalence has been increasing faster.
The global Diabetes Care Devices Market is segmented as follows:
By Glucose Monitoring Device
Blood Glucose Meters
Blood Glucose Test Strips
Lancing Devices
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices
HbA1c Testing Kits
Others
By Insulin Delivery Device
Insulin Pumps
Insulin Syringes
Insulin Pens
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Read our other Trending Report:
Dental Fluoride Treatment Market
Gas Separation Membranes Market
Coronavirus Testing Kits Market
Gene Editing Market
Resin Capsule Market
Polypropylene Fiber Market
