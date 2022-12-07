Mesifurane Market worth US$148 million by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.6% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Mesifurane Market globally is forecast to reach US$148 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2027. Mesifurane which belongs to the class of natural compounds is used as a flavorant and fragrance additive in the formulation of personal care and cosmetic products like lip gloss, soap, perfumes, etc., and the booming cosmetics market globally will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. As per the data by Cosmetics Europe, the European personal care and cosmetics market touched US$ 88.91 billion at retail price in 2020, making it the largest market globally. Furthermore, fruit volatiles like mesifurane is also used in the pharmaceutical sector to impart flavour into bitter-tasting tablets, syrups, suspensions, etc., and the expanding pharmaceutical market globally will drive the market’s growth in the forecast period.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Mesifurane Market highlights the following areas -

1. Natural-based mesifurane is leading the mesifurane market. The increasing awareness about natural flavor and fragrance ingredients among consumers will increase the demand for natural mesifurane in the forecast period.

2. The personal care and cosmetics sector will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. According to statistics by the Cosmetics, Toiletry and Perfumery Association, the European cosmetics market stood at US$ 92.58, making Europe the largest cosmetics market globally in 2019.

3. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness maximum demand for mesifurane owing to the increasing demand for personal care and cosmetic products in the region. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India’s cosmetic and personal care industry is projected to become a US$ 15.17 billion market by 2024 compared to US$ 9.98 billion in 2019.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Natural-based mesifurane dominated the mesifurane market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period. The demand for natural mesifurane is on the rise in the last few years. Mesifurane is one of the extensively used natural compounds that is found naturally in several types of fruits such as strawberries, mangoes, raspberry, arctic bramble, and pineapple.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in the mesifurane in 2021 with a market share of up to 32%. The high demand for mesifurane is attributed to the booming personal care and cosmetics sector in the region’s emerging countries like India, Japan, and China.

3. Personal care and cosmetic dominated the mesifurane market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period. Mesifurane comes with high aromatic and anti-inflammatory properties which makes it suitable in the formulation of personal care and cosmetic products.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Mesifurane Market Industry are -

1. Natural Advantage

2. Shandong Yaroma Perfumery Co. Ltd

3. Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

4. Ruiyuan Flavor Co., Ltd

5. Peta Manufacturing Company



