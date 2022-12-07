Animal Feed Additives Market Share Worth US$26.3 Billion by 2028 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Animal Feed Additives Market size is estimated to reach $26.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2028. Feed additives such as prebiotics, probiotics, enzymes and antioxidants are products used in animal nutrition to improve the quality of feed and food from animals. It also improves the animals' performance and health by providing enhanced digestibility of feed materials and acting as an add-on for farm animals that receive insufficient nutrients from regular diets. Animal Feed Additives market growth was primarily fueled by factors such as rising demand for meat and dairy products that are high in protein, industrialization of meat production, rising meat consumption, animal disease outbreaks and rising consumer awareness of the safety and quality of meat. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, pork output reached nearly 52.9 million metric tons in 2021, up from the previous year. The output of poultry and beef has also increased to 15.3 million metric tons in 2021 compared to 6.8 million metric tons in 2020. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2022. It was owing to the increased demand for meat protein in the region, which triggered an increased uptake of feed additives and feed enzymes.

2. Moreover, Asia-Pacific also witnessed lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2023-2028. It was mainly owing to a growth in the production of Livestock along with a continual expansion strategy in the marketplace for the region.

3. Growing demand for Feed Additives across the Poultry sector along with the rising demand for meat consumption were some of the recognized drivers of the market. However, the rising cost of raw materials for feed production impeded market growth.

4. A detailed analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Animal Feed Additives Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Swine segment is anticipated to grow with the second fastest CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period 2023-2028. It is owing to the rise in the consumption of pork globally. For instance, the USDA predicts that global pork consumption is expected to rise by over 10% by 2027.

2. The powders segment held a dominant market share in 2022 and is also anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.0% in 2023-2028. This is owing to the growth in its popularity owing to the wide range of availability of enzymes, vitamins, probiotics and other ingredients that are being developed and sold in this form.

3. Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 33% in the year 2022 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period of 2023-2028. It is owing to surging demand for processed meat and protein diets owing to the increase in income levels of households that are set to drive the animal feed additives market.

4. During the past 10 years, there has been tremendous growth in the demand for animal protein globally for livestock, dairy and fish. As per the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global meat consumption is expected to increase by over 20% by 2050. Meat and poultry consumption in the United States rose by less than 1% per year, but gains in other parts of the world were greater.

5. Probiotics use has further increased in order to satiate the growing demand for Livestock. According to the FAO, around 75% of rural people and 25% of urban people rely on livestock for food in 2021, hence enhancing the industrial demand.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Animal Feed Additives industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

3. Royal D.S.M. N.V.

4. Evonik Industries AG

5. Chr. Hansen A/S

