Global Engineering Plastics Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Engineering Plastics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Engineering Plastics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the engineering plastics market size is expected to grow from $ 84.88 billion in 2021 to $ 95.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The engineering plastics market is expected to grow to $ 131.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%. The growth in the electronics and electrical industries is expected to propel the growth of the engineering plastics market going forward.

The engineering plastics global market consists of sales of engineering plastic products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that can withstand adverse mechanical and environmental conditions. Engineering plastics are high-performance synthetic resins with high durability and heat resistance that have better mechanical and thermal properties. Engineering plastics are a class of plastic polymers that offer superior qualities over the more popular commodity plastics.

Global Engineering Plastics Market Trends

Bio-based or recycled-based materials have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the engineering plastics industry. Major companies operating in the engineering plastics market are focused on developing bio-based or recycled-based materials as alternatives for plastics solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

Global Engineering Plastics Market Segments

The global engineering plastics market is segmented:

By Type: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyester, Polyacetal, Fluoropolymer, Other Types

By Performance Parameter: High Performance, Low Performance

By End-Use Industry: Automotive And Transportation, Consumer Appliances, Electrical And Electronics, Industrial And Machinery, Packaging, Other End-Use Industries

By Geography: The global engineering plastics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Engineering Plastics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides engineering plastics market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global engineering plastics market, engineering plastics global market share, engineering plastics global market segments and geographies, engineering plastics global market players, engineering plastics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Engineering Plastics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Covestro AG, Du Pont de Nemours & Company, LG Chem Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Engineering Corporation, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Solvay S.A, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Lanxess AG, and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

