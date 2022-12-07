Global Epoxy Primer Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Epoxy Primer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Epoxy Primer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Epoxy Primer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the epoxy primer market size is expected to grow from $ 8.79 billion in 2021 to $ 9.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The epoxy primer market is expected to grow to $ 11.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The booming automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the epoxy primer market going forward.

The epoxy primer market consists of sales of epoxy primer by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is used as the first base coat over bare metal. Epoxy primer refers to a sealer with a non-porous finish that is used on a wide range of materials due to its strong adhesion, good mechanical ability, and long-lasting chemical resistance in wet and high-humidity environments. The thickness of an epoxy primer determines how well it can protect the material against corrosion.

Global Epoxy Primer Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the epoxy primer market. Major companies operating in the epoxy primer sector are focused on adopting new technological solutions to sustain their position in the market.

Global Epoxy Primer Market Segments

The global epoxy primer market is segmented:

By Substrate: Metal, Concrete And Masonry, Fiberglass, Other Substrates

By Technology: Solvent-Borne, Waterborne

By Application: Building And Construction, Automotive, Marine, Machinery And Equipment, Other Applications

By Geography: The global epoxy primer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Epoxy Primer Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides epoxy primer global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the epoxy primer global market, epoxy primer global market share, epoxy primer global market segmentation and geographies, epoxy primer global market players, epoxy primer market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The epoxy primer market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Epoxy Primer Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Sherwin-Williams, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Jotun Group, Asian Paints Ltd, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd, 3M Company, Carpoly Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Noroo Paint & Coatings Co Ltd, Diamond Vogel, Chugoku Marine Paints, and KCC Paint India Private Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

