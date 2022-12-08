‘KEEP WALKING AFRICA TOP 30: THE ROUND TABLE’ SPECIAL TO AIR ON TRACE

Five of Africa’s cultural giants – including Afrobeats star, D’Banj and artist-producer, Tresor – star in Keep Walking Africa Top 30: The Round Table show to broadcast on Trace channels across Africa on December 9.

Former editor-in-chief of Elle Cote D’Ivoire, Frederique Leininger; film aficionado and head of sales & distribution company AAA Films, Mayenzeke Baza, and Brand Lead House of Walker, Adrian De Wet along with; music industry expert and show moderator, Munya Chanetsa.

