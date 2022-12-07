Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Security Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI) Security Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI) Security Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Security Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the BFSI security market size is expected to grow from $ 46.64 billion in 2021 to $ 52.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) security market is expected to grow to $ 81.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.3%. The increasing prevalence of cyberattacks is expected to propel the g banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) security market growth going forward.

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) security market consists of sales of the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) security products and related services by entities (manufacturers, dealers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in securing financial data in financial institutions. BFSI security provides long-term visibility of finances with both cyber security and physical security of banking and financial institutions. Antivirus, access control, encryption, firewalls, video surveillance, identity and access management, risk and compliance management, fire detection, and intrusion detection are some of the most commonly used security services.

Global Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Security Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) security market. Major companies operating in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) security market are adopting new technological solutions to sustain their position.

Global Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Security Market Segments

By Type: Physical Security, Virtual Security

By Information Security Offering: Solution, Service

By End User: Banks, Insurance Companies, Other End Users

By Geography: The global BFSI security market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Security Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides BFSI security market overviews, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) security market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global BFSI security market, BFSI security market share, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) security market segmentation and geographies, BFSI security market players, BFSI security market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) security market research identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Security Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: International Business Machines Corp, Honeywell International Inc., Cisco Systems Inc, McAfee LLC, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc, DXC Technology Company, Dell Technologies Inc., Sophos Group Plc., Broadcom Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, Symantec Corporation, EMC Corporation, Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Axis Communications AB, and Computer Sciences Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

