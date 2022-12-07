Global Plastic Films & Sheets Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Plastic Films & Sheets Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Plastic Films & Sheets Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the plastic films & sheets market size is expected to grow from $73.34 billion in 2021 to $77.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $96.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%. The growth in the plastics industry is expected to propel the growth of the plastic films and sheets market going forward.

The plastic films and sheets market consists of sales of plastic films and sheets by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by various industries as these sheets are environmentally friendly, multi-purpose plastic material, wrinkle and weather resistant, reusable, durable in nature, and recyclable. Plastic films and sheets refer to a continuous form of plastic material that is thin and wound on a core, or cut into sheets. Plastic films are thinner in nature than plastic sheets and have a thickness of 0.6 mm to 0.10 mm or thicker.

Global Plastic Films & Sheets Market Trends

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the plastic films and sheets market. Major companies operating in the plastic films and sheets market are focused on developing new product solutions to strengthen their position.

Global Plastic Films & Sheets Market Segments

By Type: Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Rubber, Other Type

By Application: Food Packaging, Stretch Film, Shrink Film, Heavy Duty Bags, Film on Reel, Other Applications

By End Use: Automotive, Aerospace and Aviation, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Building and Construction, Healthcare, Printing, Agriculture, Other End-Use

By Geography: The global plastic films & sheets market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

