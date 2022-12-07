Submit Release
NFL Pro Dashon Goldson Opens Little Havana Cigar Lounge, Corona CA

CORONA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Little Havana Cigar Lounge, one of the world’s most luxurious cigar lounges has announced the grand opening of it’s first lounge in the United States, conveniently located 20 minutes south of Orange County in Corona, CA. Dos Lagos marks the premium brand’s first official Lounge, with many more to open throughout the United States. Combined, both Goldson and Co-Ceo AT Tall have over 15 years’ experience in cigar lounge management. Little Havana will mark the NFL Pro’s second lounge and showcase expertise in Dominican, Nicaraguan, Honduran, Costa Rican and Cuban Cigars.

This ultra-luxury, never seen before members only lounge, was personally designed by Little Havana’s Co-CEO AT Tall. The 6,000 square foot luxury cigar lounge will offer premium brands showcasing the world’s largest portfolio of cigar accessories while including some of the most limited and exclusive products.

The beautifully designed space offers an ultra-luxury environment with plush furniture and amenities, built with state-of-the-art air purification and humidification systems, while offering 7 curated lounge rooms: The 19th Century Lounge, Black Lounge, Havana Lounge, Game Lounge, with an Entertainment room, conference room and top of line retail floor. With two state of the art glass, walk-in humidors that can hold up to 1,000 cigars.

Little Havana will soon open its waitlist for annual membership applications. Applications will be reviewed and accepted upon a maximum membership capacity. The lounge holds a capacity of 350 members. Little Havana offers three membership tiers: Gold, Platinum and Corporate.

Little Havana Membership Management Contact:
Ashley Bradley | ashleybradley514@gmail.com
2790 Cabot Dr.
Suite 101
Corona CA 92883

PR + Media Contact:
The A. ALLEN GROUP
Emily Cohen | emily@aallengroup.com
323.365.0108

