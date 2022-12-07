Breast Imaging Market Report 2022: A USD 3.6 Billion Market in 2022- Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities to 2029

The global market of Breast Imaging is expected to grow at more than 8.2% CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 7.32 billion by 2029 from USD 3.6 billion in 2020.

Breast Imaging Market Overview:

Imaging the breasts for screening or diagnostic reasons is the focus of the subspecialty of breast imaging in diagnostic radiology.

Breast cancer screening, detection, and diagnosis all fall under the category of breast imaging. Techniques for breast imaging are crucial for identifying early-stage breast cancer. Inflammatory breast cancer (IBC), metastatic breast cancer (MBC), ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC), and triple-negative breast cancer are some of the several kinds of breast cancer (TNBC).

Recent developments in imaging technology have completely changed the way that treatment is provided. It has become more crucial than ever to display metabolic data and organ anatomical characteristics using imaging technologies like CT scans, MRIs, PET scans, and others. The quality of the breast images, patient comfort, and patient dose have all improved because of these combined imaging modalities. Manufacturers all over the world are concentrating more on new product introductions as a result of these benefits to increase the sensitivity and accuracy of breast cancer diagnoses.

Drivers:

The global breast imaging market is growing due to an increase in the prevalence of breast cancer, an increase in demand for early diagnosis, an increase in funding from private and government organizations for the development of healthcare infrastructure, and an increase in the number of women in the population.

Technological advancements in the medical device sector to produce superior breast imaging technology are likely to give breast imaging market expansion

An increase in the number of screening technologies and an increase in the need for early diagnosis drive breast imaging market key trends and opportunities.

Government and private sector initiatives to boost the medical device industry fuel the growth of the breast imaging market's future trends.



Restraints:

Cost of equipment is a major factor that influences market growth. Technological innovation in imaging equipment is likely to boost the prices of breast imaging equipment. Thus, the high cost of breast imaging equipment is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

Opportunities:

Technological development in the field is possible due to the increased amount of research done in the field and the different types of developmental activities which have been beneficial for the growth of the market. In most developing countries it is very important to detect the presence of breast cancer in the earlier stages as there is a high mortality rate in patients that suffer from breast cancer and detecting the presence of breast cancer in the later stages has led to a lot of deaths in the recent years.

Key Competitors:

Some of the major players in this industry have taken a leadership position while trying to establish their market through innovative marketing strategies. These leading firms focus on expanding by developing new products or partnering with other companies for strategic initiatives that will help them conquer markets they occupied previously and make gains where it matters most- at home (geographic).

Hologic, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Aurora Healthcare US Corp. (US), Allengers (India), Dilon Technologies, Inc. (US), Planmed Oy (Finland), Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc. (US), Micrima Limited (UK), CMR Naviscan Corporation (US), SuperSonic Imagine (France), and Carestream Health (US)

Segmentation:

Based on technology Breast imaging is divided into Ionizing breast imaging and non-Ionizing breast imaging. The non-ionizing breast imaging segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared with the ionizing imaging segment during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by non-ionizing breast imaging technologies such as the ability to better diagnose of breast lesions, anatomical details for diagnosis, and higher sensitivity to small breast lesions in women with dense breast tissues.

1) Ionizing Breast Imaging:

1.1) Mammography:

Mammography (also called mastography) is the process of using low-energy X-rays (usually around 30 kVp) to examine the human breast for diagnosis and screening. The goal of mammography is the early detection of breast cancer, typically through the detection of characteristic masses or microcalcifications.

1.1.1) Full-field Digital Mammography (FFDM): Digital mammography is a specialized form of mammography that uses digital receptors and computers instead of X-ray film to help examine breast tissue for breast cancer. The electrical signals can be read on computer screens, permitting more manipulation of images to allow radiologists to view the results more clearly. Digital mammography may be "spot view", for breast biopsy, or "full field" (FFDM) for screening.

1.1.2) 3D Breast Tomosynthesis: Digital breast tomosynthesis is used to check for breast cancer and other changes in the breast, such as abnormal lumps, cysts, or calcifications (calcium deposits). It may allow doctors to see breast tissue, including dense breast tissue, more clearly than with 2-D mammography. This may make breast tumors or other changes in the breast easier to find. Also called 3-D mammography and 3-dimensional mammography.

1.1.3) Analog Mammography: Analog mammography uses low-dose radiation that produces X-rays to detect tissue changes. It captures the X-ray beams on film cassettes, and the outcome is a film showing the breast from different angles, which can be examined on film or translated by a CR to a digital image.

1.2) Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CT): PET-CT routinely is used to stage breast cancer, identify distant metastatic disease, and assess responsiveness to chemotherapy. PET-CT used in combination with intravenous radiopharmaceuticals or radiotracers can detect changes in cellular metabolism.

1.3) Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI): Molecular breast imaging is a test to look for signs of breast cancer. It uses a radioactive tracer and a special camera to make pictures of the breast tissue. During the molecular breast imaging exam, a small amount of radioactive tracer is injected into a vein in the patient’s arm.

1.4) Positron Emission Mammography (PEM): Positron Emission Mammography (PEM) is an imaging technique that is increasingly focused on imaging the chest instead of imaging the whole body. PEM is a nuclear medicine imaging modality used to detect or characterize breast cancer.

1.5) Cone-beam breast computed tomography (CBBCT): Cone-beam breast computed tomography (CBBCT) is a revolutionary modality that will assist in overcoming the limitations of current imaging for dense breast tissue and overlapping structures. It also allows easy administration of contrast material for functional imaging.

2) Non-ionizing Breast Imaging:

2.1) Breast Ultrasound: Breast ultrasound is an imaging test that uses sound waves to look at the inside of the breasts. It can help healthcare providers find breast problems. It also lets healthcare providers see how well blood is flowing to areas in your breasts.

2.2) Breast MRI: MRI, used with mammography and breast ultrasound, can be a useful diagnostic tool. Recent research has found that MRI can locate some small breast lesions sometimes missed by mammography. It can also help detect breast cancer in women with breast implants and in younger women who tend to have dense breast tissue.

2.3) Automated Whole-breast Ultrasound (AWBU): Automated whole-breast ultrasound (AWBU) is a medical imaging technique used in radiology to obtain volumetric ultrasound data of the entire breast.

2.4) Breast thermography: Breast thermography, or thermal imaging, is a noninvasive and painless test that doctors sometimes use to monitor for early breast changes that could indicate breast cancer. It works by detecting increases in temperature.

Thermography does not involve radiation. Instead, it uses an ultra-sensitive camera to produce high-resolution, infrared photographs, or heat images, of the breast.

2.5) Electric Impedance Tomography: Electrical impedance tomography (EIT) is a new non-invasive, mobile screening method that does not use ionizing radiation to the human breast; allows conducting a quantitative assessment of the images besides the visual interpretation.

2.6) Optical Imaging: Optical breast imaging is a novel imaging technique that uses near-infrared (NIR) light to assess the optical properties of tissue, and is expected to play an important role in breast cancer detection.

Based on End-user the breast imaging market is divided into Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers, and Diagnostic Imaging Centers. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold the largest market share. Well-equipped operating & diagnostic rooms, the presence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, ease of accessibility, and better health coverage from various private and group insurance companies are factors to drive this end-user segment.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global Breast imaging market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the breast imaging market owing to increasing awareness about the early diagnosis of breast cancer and enhanced diagnostic technologies. because of the growing adoption of advanced healthcare imaging technologies and major market players in this region. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of breast cancer will further enhance the market's growth rate in this region.

The Asia Pacific is the second major revenue-generating region in the breast imaging market. The rising prevalence of breast cancer, increasing healthcare expenditure, an increasing number of awareness programs for the early detection of breast cancer, and the high government spending on breast cancer research studies in several APAC countries are the major factors driving the growth of the breast imaging market in Asia Pacific. As per GLOBOCAN 2018, a total of 911,014 new breast cancer cases were diagnosed in Asia in 2018, and the number is expected to increase by 229,650 by 2030.

The government of various nations in the Asia Pacific region are constantly engaged in providing better infrastructure for the healthcare sector. There are various programs conducted by the government of various nations to remote awareness of the screening programs which help in the early detection of breast cancer and this is a major factor that will help in the growth of the market in the coming years.

Covid-19 impact:

Due to the outbreak of the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), hospitals have limited resources and staff, which led to major reason of delays in surgeries and other medical procedures.

In severely affected regions, the influx of COVID-19 patients requiring continuous monitoring and ventilation is increased rapidly, leading to the overloading of hospital systems and disrupting the routine treatment of cancer patients, whose conditions worsened due to delays in standard care.

Reduced visits due to patient concerns related to COVID-19 and sequestering of oncology medical staff have resulted in the replacement of outpatient visits with a telephone consultation. Furthermore, high rates of sickness among health workers due to COVID-19 dramatically reduced the availability of medical staff.

Key Questions answered:

The research report has been written keeping in mind the following stakeholders: the current companies in the Medical Technology Companies, Healthcare and Medical Device Consulting firms, Research Organizations, Medical Devices manufacturers, Regulatory Authorities, and Research institutes.

The key questions answered in the report are:

What is the market size and forecast of the Breast Imaging market? Who are the key competitors/Players in this market? What are the key segments of the Breast Imaging market? Which segment dominates the market? What are the technologies used in Breast imaging? What factors are driving global Breast Imaging? Which is the dominating region in this market? What are the major applications for Breast Imaging?

