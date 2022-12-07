Submit Release
The 10th Straits Youth Day held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province

FUZHOU, China, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 2, the 10th Straits Youth Day, co-sponsored by Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, All-China Youth Federation and Fujian Provincial People's Government, was held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, and attracted 350 guests from all walks of life on both sides of the Straits.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Straits Youth Day. Themed as "Work Together for Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation", this year's event showcased stories of the young people across the Straits who have forged bonds with concerted efforts. With people participating in person and online, keynote dialogues were conducted between Fuzhou and Taipei via video link, according to Office of Organizing Committee of Straits Youth Day.

Qiu Xinyi, a performer of Fuzhou Straits Symphony Orchestra, Wang Tingwei, the first Taiwan "apartment manager" in Fujian Province and other young Taiwan people shared their experiences and exchanged ideas at the event. They also discussed about the opportunities and challenges facing Taiwan youth and their roles would play in the process towards Chinese modernization, and emphasized mutual learning between young people across the Straits for a better future.

The Straits Youth Day will also host a series of activities including Straits Youth Cultural Exchange Week, "The CPPCC in Taiwan Youth's View" and cross-Straits dialogue on meteorological cooperation.

   Caption: Scene of the 10th Straits Youth Day

SOURCE Office of Organizing Committee of Straits Youth Day

