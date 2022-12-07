Teleperformance Colombia Received From Bureau Veritas the Independent Assurance About the Use and Inclusion of International Standard ISO 26000 – Guidance on Social Responsibility in Its Operations

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance TEP, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, announced today that it subsidiary Teleperformance Colombia has just received from Bureau Veritas the independent assurance about the use and inclusion of International Standard ISO 26000 – Guidance on Social Responsibility, in its operations in Colombia.

Teleperformance Colombia had engaged Bureau Veritas, an independent world-wide leader in assurance and consultancy services, to review its people practices especially in the context of Corporate Social Responsibility and compliance to local labour laws. Bureau Veritas conducted this independent assurance against the framework of ISO:26000 – Guidance on Social Responsibility.

Based on an intensive review over two weeks, Bureau Veritas concluded "nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the use of International Standard ISO 26000 does not adhere to the recommendations and guidelines there included. Likewise, nothing makes or has made us think that information analyzed during this assurance exercise is somehow incorrect or misleading".

The main findings of the review are:

Management team is highly aware of social responsibility matters. The company has taken serious steps towards inclusion, diversity, and non-discrimination, which is highly valued by employees. The company shows maturity in the way of managing relevant matters and employees' expectations.

It is important to highlight initiatives such as volunteering and mental health programs, as well as the fact that employees are aware of the consultation and claims mechanisms available in the company.

Nothing has led Bureau Veritas to believe that labor or human rights are not respected at Teleperformance Colombia.

From a general perspective, Bureau Veritas considers the following opportunities for improvement: document the due diligence exercise related to human rights: work hand-in-hand with other areas in order to boost a socially responsible conduct in all processes and in the company as a whole; transfer the good practices management systems in place to the social responsibility management system and hold more accountability meetings at national level."

In the spirit of transparency, the Bureau Veritas summary report (as received by Teleperformance) is accessible on Teleperformance by clicking here.

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance TLPFF, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206006165/en/