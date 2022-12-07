Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,882 in the last 365 days.

TransferJet Consortium Member Carries out Field Trial of Content Distribution Service in India, Distributing Movies and Games Using TransferJet X Wireless Transfer Technology

TOKYO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 

- Touch and Get 2-hour Movie in 2 Seconds -

A field trial of high-speed content distribution service was carried out at several subway stations around New Delhi, India, in November 2022 by HRCP Research and Development Partnership (hereinafter "HRCP R&D"), a member of the Tokyo-based TransferJet Consortium (hereinafter "the TJC"). The service enables users to download movies and games at an extremely high speed by just touching the devices used.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107196/202211290518/_prw_PI1fl_gLth0U1I.jpg

Outline of the trial:
Given a TransferJet X-installed dongle, attached to an Android smartphone, participants can select their favorite content types on an app developed by HRCP R&D. Then, by touching a Touch Point (transfer device) at a station, the selected content, for example, a 2-hour-long HD movie, is transferred in 2 seconds. The content is protected by Digital Rights Management (DRM). HRCP R&D is developing SoC (System-on-a-Chip) technology of TransferJet X (https://www.hrcp.jp/en ).

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107196/202211290518/_prw_PI2fl_85iBC3Od.jpg

Summary of TransferJet X specification: https://www.transferjet.org/tj/tj_spec.html

The TJC has led a group at IEEE to successfully develop the IEEE 802.15.3e standard amendment and at ITU Radiocommunication Sector (ITU-R) to successfully develop the recommendation M.2003-2. Based on both standards, the TJC published the TransferJet X technical standard using 60GHz millimeter wave radio in May 2022. This standard established higher speed data transfer up to 13.1 Gbps while keeping easy operation and realized extreme high-volume content transfer like 4K video or VR. In addition, the required connection setup time has been reduced to 2 msec or less, allowing new usage scenarios such as delivering content while walking through a ticket gate.

About TransferJet Consortium Incorporated Association (http://www.transferjet.org )
TransferJet Consortium was established in 2008 to develop the technology, products and services of TransferJet wireless technology. It was transformed into an incorporated association in 2011. The consortium focuses on development of the specifications, compliance testing processes and tools, and promotional marketing activities.

*TransferJet and associated logos are licensed by TransferJet Consortium.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transferjet-consortium-member-carries-out-field-trial-of-content-distribution-service-in-india-distributing-movies-and-games-using-transferjet-x-wireless-transfer-technology-301696586.html

SOURCE TransferJet Consortium Incorporated Association

You just read:

TransferJet Consortium Member Carries out Field Trial of Content Distribution Service in India, Distributing Movies and Games Using TransferJet X Wireless Transfer Technology

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.