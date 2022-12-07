Goji collaborates with Apex Group to offer digital global investor onboarding for alternative fund managers

Apex Group will offer clients an end-to-end solution to streamline the investment process from onboarding and KYC to digital subscriptions, enabled by Goji

Goji, an FCA regulated, UK-based technology provider that offers investors digital access to alternative investments, today announced its partnership with global financial services provider Apex Group Ltd. ("Apex Group") to enable alternative asset management clients to seamlessly manage all stages of the investor lifecycle.

Apex Group's digital onboarding solution, powered by Goji, provides alternative fund managers of both closed and open-ended funds, the ability to onboard their investors from any jurisdiction via a single, secure online platform, offering an improved investor experience, increased efficiency and transparency, and reduction in time to market.

Notable features within the platform include:

KYC/AML compliance: The platform is configurable to manage multi-jurisdictional anti-money laundering and KYC requirements, while users can upload and sign documentation simply and securely;

Digitised documentation: Including pre-mapped subscriptions documents, pre-populated to be executed via digital signatures;

Transparent communication: Managers benefit from transparent communication and access through the platform across all parties, allowing teams to track and streamline the investor onboarding progress;

Scalability & passporting of KYC: Once verified, KYC can be re-used, where applicable, to any follow-on funds, reducing the duplication of work; and

Simplification & speed: The platform reduces investor onboarding time, allowing managers to get their funds to market faster and more efficiently.

"We are thrilled that Apex Group has gone live with Goji's innovative technology, and that it's already being rolled out to their clients globally," said David Genn, Chief Executive Officer at Goji. "As one of the world's largest fund service providers, it demonstrates the global desire of alternative fund managers to digitise and automate investor onboarding, improve the investor experience, and access new pools of capital. Goji is looking forward to continuing to work with Apex Group as they continuously evolve and improve their service offering to the private markets, underpinned by leading technology."

David Barry, Global Head of Product - Open Ended at Apex Group said, "As private markets become more accessible, our clients are dealing with higher volumes of investors, making it more important than ever to streamline their onboarding processes. Having the right technology and expertise in place to enable the automation of those processes and mitigate risks, is critical. We are pleased to announce our partnership with Goji which will help our alternative fund management clients to reduce manual, paper-based processing for onboarding, subscriptions and other operations, delivering valuable time and resource efficiencies."

About Goji

Goji is the leading provider of investor platform technology and structuring solutions. With the private-asset market opening to new classes of investors, Goji makes it easy for asset managers, fund administrators and asset owners to give all investors digital access to private funds and stay ahead of their industry competitors. Goji's best-in-class platform, which is secure, scalable, and customisable, unlocks new topline revenue and reduces costs. The company serves nearly 30,000 investors from more than 78 jurisdictions. Goji is headquartered in the UK and is regulated by the FCA.

www.goji.investments

About Apex Group

Apex Group Ltd., established in Bermuda in 2003, is a global financial services provider. With over 80 offices in 40 countries worldwide and more than 10,000 employees, Apex Group delivers an expansive range of services to asset managers, financial institutions, private clients and family offices. The Group has continually improved and evolved its capabilities to offer a single-source solution through establishing the broadest range of services in the industry; including fund services, digital onboarding and bank accounts, depositary, custody, super ManCo services, corporate services including HR and Payroll and a pioneering ESG Ratings and Advisory solution. Apex Group's purpose is to be more than just a financial services provider and is committed to driving positive change to address three core areas; the Environment and Climate Change, Women's Empowerment and Economic Independence, Education and Social Mobility.

www.apexgroup.com

