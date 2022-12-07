Introducing Canada’s most investable cleantech ventures - the 2022 Foresight 50 - to the UK and Europe

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Canada has announced the honourees for the second annual Foresight 50 , recognizing Canada's 50 most investable cleantech ventures who are moving the needle to net zero. Of the honourees, more than 10 percent have received either UK or European investment, or are working with UK/European companies.

With climate-related disasters on the rise, the urgent need for innovative climate solutions has come into acute focus. The ventures featured in the 2022 Foresight 50 list are solving pressing global climate issues with made-in-Canada solutions.

To scale the critical solutions needed in the fight against climate change, Canadian cleantech ventures need more access to capital from domestic and international investors. Foresight 50 is shining a light on Canada’s most promising cleantech ventures while connecting these companies with investors, customers, and partners.

“Foresight’s audacious goal is to see Canada become the first G7 country to reach net zero. It is truly inspiring to see the innovative cleantech solutions the 2022 Foresight 50 list represent to push us towards this ambitious target. By fostering relationships with investors and key stakeholders, these Canadian innovators can gain the traction they need to impact the green transition on a global scale,” said Jeanette Jackson, CEO of Foresight Canada. “Last year’s Foresight 50 companies went on to collectively raise $593M to amplify their cleantech solutions — we can’t wait to see what’s possible for this year’s companies as they lead Canada — and the world — in the transition to net zero.”

This year’s Foresight 50 honourees were chosen from over 150 applications. They were reviewed by independent judges representing investors and cleantech community partners. Criteria for selection included potential environmental impact, overall investability and probability of success.

For more details on the innovative Canadian cleantech ventures featured in this year’s Foresight 50, download the 2022 Foresight 50 pitchbook .

Foresight 50 is powered by Gowling WLG with support from BDC's Climate Tech Fund II , the Canada’s Clean50 Awards Program , Copoint , Invest Vancouver , Platform Calgary , Simon Fraser University , and Vancity Community Investment Bank .

Foresight would also like to thank the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP), for providing funding support for its Cleantech Ventures program, part of which makes this initiative possible.