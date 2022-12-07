Derby Barracks/ Shooting / Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A5005598

DATE/TIME: 12/06/2022 at approximately 2301 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Church Street in the Village of Orleans

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of several gun shots being fired in the area of Church Street/Maple Street in the Village of Orleans. Troopers responded to the area and after a subsequent investigation, identified a location within a parking area on Church Street where a subject(s) fired a number of rounds. At this point there has been no one identified to have been injured and it appears the shooting was directed at a vehicle in which fled the scene. This investigation remains in infancy stages. Anyone with information on the incident, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.