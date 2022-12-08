Christie Digital partners with Part Analytics to manage supply chain disruptions and build supply chain resilience

MILWAUKEE, WI, US, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Part Analytics, the AI-powered sourcing platform that helps businesses build supply chain resilience, accelerate product development, and improve gross margins today announced that Christie Digital Systems has selected Part Analytics to drive the digital transformation of its supply chain and build resilience. Christie Digital Systems is a global audiovisual, content management, and image processing technologies company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ushio Inc., Japan (JP: 6925).

“We are thrilled to be selected by Christie Digital Systems to support them in their Supply Chain Digital transformation initiatives,” said Jithendra Palasagaram, founder & CEO for Part Analytics. Part Analytics’ integrated sourcing platform was purpose built for Engineering and Sourcing teams at companies like Christie Digital to provide cost optimization and risk mitigation insights and to enable seamless collaboration internally and with suppliers throughout the product lifecycle.

Christie Digitals’ Sr. Director of Supply Chain, Michael Marsh commented, “We were impressed with the capabilities of Part Analytics to provide a comprehensive view of our direct material spend, savings opportunities, risk and recommended mitigation actions in a single platform. We really like that the platform is configurable, intuitive, and easy to use. This will help us to better collaborate internally and with our suppliers throughout the product lifecycle and make smarter, faster sourcing decisions.”

Founded in 2019, Part Analytics serves a diverse set of customers in the manufacturing space, including aerospace & defense, electronics manufacturing, industrial, medical device, and telecommunications equipment manufacturing. Its Direct Material Sourcing platform has been recognized by sourcing and manufacturing experts, such as SpendMatters, Digital Procurement World.

About Part Analytics

www.partanalytics.com/

Part Analytics is on a mission to super charge supply management for businesses by helping them build supply chain resilience, accelerate product development, and improve gross margin. Built by engineering and sourcing professionals for engineering and sourcing professionals, the platform is used by Fortune 500 companies and SMBs to gain spend & supply intelligence with seamless network collaboration throughout product lifecycles. For more information about Part Analytics, visit our website at www.partanalytics.com.

About Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.

https://www.christiedigital.com/

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual and audio technologies company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ushio Inc., Japan (JP: 6925). Christie revolutionized the movie industry with the launch of digital cinema projection, and since 1929 has embraced innovation and broken many technology barriers. Our technology, paired with the support of professional services to design, deploy and maintain installations, inspires exceptional experiences. Christie solutions are used around the world, from the largest mega-events to the smallest boardrooms, and include advanced RGB pure laser projection, SDVoE technology, content management, image processing, LED displays, and Christie CounterAct far-UVC disinfection solution with patented Care222 technology. Visit www.christiedigital.com.

Media contact:

Aaron Simon

+1-619-997-7085

aaron.simon@partanalytics.com